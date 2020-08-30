MTV VMAs 2020: Mira aquí la lista completa de artistas que ganaron en el evento musical
Los grandes ganadores de la noche fueron BTS, Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga. Por su parte, Maluma y CNCO representaron a la música latina al vencer en sus categorías.
Los MTV Video Music Awards se llevaron a cabo la noche del 30 de agosto en una edición sin precedentes. Los organizadores tuvieron que realizar una gran cantidad de cambios para adaptarse a las restricciones por la pandemia, pero eso no perjudicó la calidad del show.
La edición 2020 del evento dejó a tres grandes ganadores de la noche. Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga y el grupo K-pop BTS fueron los que se llevaron la mayor cantidad de premios en los VMAs.
Las intérpretes de “Rain on me” se llevaron tres ‘hombres lunares’. Por su parte, el septeto coreano obtuvo cuatro premios. Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “Everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
MEJOR VIDEO POP
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice
- WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
MEJOR VIDEO POR UNA BUENA CAUSA
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MEJOR VIDEO GRABADO EN CASA
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE LA CUARENTENA
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” en MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presenta #DanceTogether
- John Legend – Concierto #togetherathome
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” del concierto One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Tributo a Nirvana
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Billie Eilish – “xanny”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Harry Styles – “Adore You”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
- BTS – “On”
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Dua Lipa – “Physical”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Normani – “Motivation”
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Halsey – “Graveyard”
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MEJOR GRUPO
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- The 1975
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- MONSTA X
- Now United
- twenty one pilots
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
- BLACKPINK “How You Like That”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “Rockstar”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake - “Popstar”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
- Harry Styles –”Watermelon Sugar”
- Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
- Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
- Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
- Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”
- SAINt JHN – “Roses”
- Saweetie – “Tap In”
- Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
