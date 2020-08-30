Ver EN VIVO y ONLINE los MTV Video Music Awards | Este domingo 30 de agosto se llevará a cabo los MTV VMAs 2020 con la participación de Maluma, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus y más artistas que cantarán en varios escenarios distribuidos en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Este 2020 ha sido un año muy complicado por la pandemia del coronavirus. Muchos eventos a nivel mundial fueron cancelados y postergados. Otros, en cambio, se adaptaron a las circunstancias aprovechando las nuevas tecnologías para su realización.

Las exestrellas Disney se juntaron para llevar a cabo un pequeño homenaje a la ’Reina del pop’ cantando su conocido tema “Like a virgin”. | Foto: AFP

La nueva edición de los MTV Video Music Awards, teniendo como premisa a la nueva normalidad, tendrá cambios significativos para resguardar la salud del público y lo participantes.

En esta ocasión, no habrá público y alfombra roja. En un comunicado oficial de MTV se indicó que la ceremonia contará con la actriz Keke Palmer como su presentadora oficial.

Así también, Nessa Diab y Jamila Mustafa serán los encargados del preshow, donde estrellas como Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae y Machine Gun Kelly ft. Travis Barker y Blackbear actuarán durante la antesala.

La premiación tendrá la visita de la banda surcoreana BTS, grupo asiático que será la sorpresa de este año. La agrupación marca un hito en su carrera por ser la primera vez que estarán en los MTV Video Music Awards.

En vivo BTS en los MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Créditos: Big Hit

¿Cuándo son los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2020?

Los MTV VMAs 2020 iniciarán a las las 8:00 p.m. en el horario de Perú este domingo 30 de agosto.

Entre los nominados están Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift y The Weekend.

¿A qué hora son los MTV VMAs 2020 EN VIVO?

Dos horas antes se realizará el show previo a la ceremonia que tendrá actuaciones musicales, entrevistas y homenajes a personal de salud que lucha contra el coronavirus.

Los MTV VMA 2020 se realizarán por primera vez sin público debido a la pandemia. Foto: difusión

MTV EN VIVO: horario (listado de países)

Los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 reconocen a los artistas más importantes de la música. La cita en cada país de Latinoamérica es la siguiente:

- Perú: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

- México: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

- España: 00:00 h. - 3:30 h. (del día siguiente)

- Estados Unidos: 15:00 h. - 18:30 h.

- Argentina: 19:00 h. - 22:30 h.

- Colombia: 17:00 h. - 20:30 h.

¿Qué canal transmitirá los Premios MTV VMA 2020 EN VIVO?

Como cada año, los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 serán transmitidos por la señal de MTV. Los canales en cada país de Latinoamérica son los siguientes:

- Movistar: 602

- DirecTV: 264

- Dish Network: Canal 260

- Sky: Canal 70

- Megacable: Canal 606 (SD)

- Axtel: Canal 685

Premios MTV EN VIVO: Canal de transmisión(listado de países)

¿Dónde ver los premios MTV Music Awards 2020 EN VIVO ONLINE?

Por la señal de MTV se transmitirá los MTV Video Music Awards. Los canales para ver a Maluma, Ariana Grande y BTS se podrá saber a través de los distribuidores de cable de todo el mundo.

También puedes ver ONLINE por el EN VIVO de La República.

¿Cómo ver los MTV VMAs EN VIVO por TV?

A través de las pantallas de los televisores se podrá ver EN VIVO los MTV Video Music Awards 2020. En esta edición, la ceremonia tendrá el mínimo de público por la pandemia del coronavirus.

¿Qué canal es MTV en Movistar?

Para ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 en Perú, la señal de Movistar es 602.

¿Qué canal es MTV en DirecTV?

Para ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2020 en Perú, la señal de DirecTv es 264.

MTV VMA 2020 EN VIVO ONLINE: Lista completa de nominados:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Taylor Swift – “The Man”

- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

- DaBaby

- Justin Bieber

- Lady Gaga

- Megan Thee Stallion

- Post Malone

- The Weeknd

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

- Doja Cat – “Say So”

- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

- Post Malone – “Circles”

- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

MEJOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE

- Doja Cat

- Jack Harlow

- Lewis Capaldi

- Roddy Ricch

- Tate McRae

- YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de Pop

- BTS – “On”

- Halsey – “You should be sad”

- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJOR CANCIÓN HIP-HOP

- DaBaby – “BOP”

- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

- Coldplay – “Orphans”

- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

- The Killers – “Caution”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

- J Balvin – “Amarillo”

- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE R&B

- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE K-POP

- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

- BTS – “On”

- EXO – “Obsession”

- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

- Red Velvet – “Psycho”

MEJOR VIDEO

- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

- Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MEJOR VIDEO DESDE CASA

- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

- Drake – “Toosie Slide”

- John Legend – “Bigger Love”

- Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

- CNCO – Unplugged At Home

- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

- Billie Eilish – “xanny”

- Doja Cat – “Say So”

- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

- Harry Styles – “Adore You”

- Taylor Swift – “The Man”

- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

- Dua Lipa – “Physical”

- Harry Styles – “Adore You”

- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

- Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

- Dua Lipa – “Physical”

- Harry Styles – “Adore You”

- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

- BTS – “On”

- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

- DaBaby – “BOP”

- Dua Lipa – “Physical”

- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Normani – “Motivation”

MEJOR EDICIÓN

- Halsey – “Graveyard”

- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

- Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

- Rosalía – “A Paleí”

- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”