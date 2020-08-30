Espectáculos

MTV Video Music Awards [EN VIVO]: hora, día y canal para ver la premiación musical

Los premios MTV Video Music Awards se verán este domingo 30 de agosto. La transmisión EN VIVO de los premios VMAs 2020 tendrá cambios por la pandemia del coronavirus.

30 Ago 2020 | 8:36 h

Ver EN VIVO y ONLINE los MTV Video Music Awards | Este domingo 30 de agosto se llevará a cabo los MTV VMAs 2020 con la participación de Maluma, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus y más artistas que cantarán en varios escenarios distribuidos en la ciudad de Nueva York.

Este 2020 ha sido un año muy complicado por la pandemia del coronavirus. Muchos eventos a nivel mundial fueron cancelados y postergados. Otros, en cambio, se adaptaron a las circunstancias aprovechando las nuevas tecnologías para su realización.

