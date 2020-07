Juanita Burga, Juan Diego Flórez, Claudio Pizarro y otras figuras se unen en cruzada internacional por el Perú

View this post on Instagram

The pandemic has brought an array of long-term changes to life in Peru. Today we want to fight for the children who, as a consequence of Covid-19, may not be able to continue exploring their artistic potential, and might find themselves back on the streets. Peruvian tenor @jdiego_florez is asking for your help to transform Peruvian children's lives through music and fulfill their dreams. We can do it together! @sinfoniaporelperu . Peru needs you now more than ever! Our #Relief4Peru campaign ends on July 28th. Please, Help Peru today.