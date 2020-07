Rolling Stones: quién es Marina Ontanaya, protagonista del videoclip “Criss Cross”

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much to my beautiful sister @dianakunst for capturing every moment since we met 5 years ago, for sharing that part of yourself that gives me the freedom and the comfort to be really myself. Happy to share with all of you these intimate moments over the last 5 years. Thank you to @therollingstones for turning this into your music video for a song made in the 70’s that has never seen the light until now. Thank you to everyone that made this possible bringing the best of them. World is a place where all of us we should work together more often to made our lives easier instead against eachother. Spread the love. @uri.barcelona @objectandanimal @dom________________ @lgrovesss @aliciusvitalicius