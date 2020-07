Brian May y la ‘Red Special’: la conmovedora historia detrás de la fabricación de la guitarra más famosa de Queen

View this post on Instagram

Birthday dinner for me - created by Anita - we dressed up to stay home ! THANKS dear folks for all your wonderful messages for my birthday. I’m completely overwhelmed with your kindness. I haven’t been in a very fit state to post on Instagram recently - I had some set-backs - but hopefully soon I’ll be able to be social again. And I’ll explain my further adventures. I’ve seen your amazing videos, guys - and got very emotional. Thanks for the love. I’m - in the words of Cottonwood de Tucson - Happy, Grateful and Blessed. Cheers from Birthday Boy Bri (37 today).