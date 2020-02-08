Green Day: ‘Father Of All...’, el nuevo álbum censurado de la banda estadounidense
La banda estadounidense liderada por Billie Joe Armstrong realizará la gira mundial ‘Hella Mega Tour’ para promocionar su nuevo álbum.
La banda estadounidense Green Day lanzó hoy su nuevo álbum ‘Father Of All...’, bajo el sello discográfico de Reprise Records. Este se convierte en el décimo tercer disco de estudio de la agrupación liderada por Billie Joe Armstrong.
‘Father Of All...’ cuenta con 10 canciones y ya está disponible en plataformas como Spotify. Sin embargo, en la mencionada plataforma también aparece el nombre con puntos suspensivos, pues su nombre original ha sido censurado.
Los fanáticos Green Day quedaron sorprendidos con la publicación que realizó el grupo en su cuenta de Instagram. En ella aparece el diseño de la portada original del álbum.
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt
Green Day también invitó a sus seguidores a escuchar su nueva producción. La primera canción, que tiene el mismo nombre del disco, tiene ya más de 5 mil reproducciones en YouTube.
‘Father Of All...’ había sido anunciado por la banda en setiembre del año pasado, al igual que su próxima gira, 'Hella Mega Tour’. Esta serie de conciertos se desarrollará desde marzo hasta noviembre de este año. Sin embargo, se esperaba el lanzamiento del disco en la tercera semana de febrero.
La banda recorrerá distintos países junto a las bandas Fall Out Boy y Weezer. The Interrupters también estará presente como acompañamiento.
Green Day vuelve a lanzar un disco desde el 2016, cuando sacó al mercado ‘Revolution Radio’, álbum que promocionó con una gira del mismo nombre. A diferencia de esta gira, que llegó a diferentes países de Sudamérica, ‘Hella Mega Tour’ se desarrollará en Europa, Asia, Oceanía y América del Norte.