La Roca dedica emotiva carta a su padre luego de su muerte
Rocky Johnson falleció el pasado 15 de enero. The Rock, también conocido como La Roca, le escribió conmovedoras palabras a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Dwayne 'la Roca' Johnsosn dedicó una conmovedora carta a su padre, Rocky Johnson, quien falleció el pasado quince de enero, a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
El exluchador expresó sus satisfacción por los logros de su padre, quien también se dedicó a la lucha libre. “Rompiste barreras raciales, te convertiste en una leyenda del ring, fuiste pionero y abriste camino a otros en este mundo”, empezó el ahora actor de cine.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐
Más adelante, el actor manifestó su lamento por no tener a su padre junto a él por tan siquiera un instante. “Papá, desearía tener una oportunidad más para decirte, te amo, antes de que cruzaras al otro lado. Pero fuiste arrancado de mí tan rápido sin previo aviso. Se fue en un instante y no volverá. Estoy sufriendo. Pero ambos sabemos que es solo dolor y pasará”, dijo La Roca.
Rocky, nacido en 1994 en Canadá, no siempre estuvo a favor de que Dwayne se dedique a las luchas libres, pues conocía lo complicado que era sobresalir en el mundo de las peleas. Sin embargo, accedió a entrenar con él y, posteriormente, ayudarlo a que se haga una carrera como luchador.
El actor también dejó notar su nostalgia por esos momentos que compartió con su padre. “El niño que criaste con el amor más duro. El intenso trabajo. La mano dura. El niño adorador que quería conocer solo tus mejores cualidades. Que luego se convirtió en un hombre al darse cuenta de que tenía otros lados profundamente complicados que debían ser sostenidos y entendidos”, escribió.
Finalmente, La Roca reiteró en su carta los sentimientos hacia su padre. “Te amo papá y siempre seré tu hijo orgulloso y agradecido”, culminó.