Globos de Oro 2020: Elton John vuelve a ganar después de 25 años

Just landed in Sydney for tonight’s concert and I’m bursting with pride at winning the @goldenglobes award for Best Original Song with @bernietaupinofficial . In over 52 years of writing songs, Bernie and I have never won an award together. Thank-you #HFPA and everyone who worked so passionately on @rocketmanmovie. 📸: @alexilubomirski