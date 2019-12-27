Hija de Carrie Fisher rinde homenaje a su madre a tres años de su muerte
Billie Lourd, subió en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía de ella cuando era niña junto a su mamá y su abuela Debbir Reynolds.
La actriz Carrie Fisher, inmortalizada gracias a su papel como la princesa Leia en la saga Star Wars, cumplió ayer tres años de fallecida y su hija, Billie Lourd, le rindió un emotivo homenaje. La joven actriz que aparece en los episodios VIII y IX de Star Wars, subió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram donde aparece junto a su madre y su abuela la actriz Debbie Reynolds, quien también falleció hace tres años un día después de la muerte de su hija Carrie Fisher.
¡Felices fiestas! (¡pero también tristes/emocionales/extrañas/ estresantes!) Envío mi amor a todos los que han perdido a alguien a quien amaban y les falta un poco más hoy. Sientan todos los sentimientos: lo bueno y lo no tan bueno. Cuenten una historia sobre ellos. Lloren por ellos”, escribió Billie Lourd junto a la fotografía con su madre y abuela.
✨❤️✨Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️
“Está bien si no todo es alegre y brillante. Puede ser una mezcla de todo. Y todo está bien. Sientan todos los sentimientos: lo bueno y lo no tan bueno. Coman algo delicioso que solían amar. Pongan una de sus canciones favoritas. Cuenten una historia sobre ellos. Lloren por ellos. Llamen a uno de sus amigos con los que no han hablado en mucho tiempo. Sean amable y paciente consigo mismos. No se aflijan en silencio. No están solos”, agregó Billie Lourd.
No es la primera vez que Billie Lourd le rinde homenaje a su madre, pues el año pasado la recordó con una sentida canción.
✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic
