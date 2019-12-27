Hija de Carrie Fisher rinde homenaje a su madre a tres años de su muerte

La actriz Carrie Fisher, inmortalizada gracias a su papel como la princesa Leia en la saga Star Wars, cumplió ayer tres años de fallecida y su hija, Billie Lourd, le rindió un emotivo homenaje. La joven actriz que aparece en los episodios VIII y IX de Star Wars, subió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram donde aparece junto a su madre y su abuela la actriz Debbie Reynolds, quien también falleció hace tres años un día después de la muerte de su hija Carrie Fisher.

¡Felices fiestas! (¡pero también tristes/emocionales/extrañas/ estresantes!) Envío mi amor a todos los que han perdido a alguien a quien amaban y les falta un poco más hoy. Sientan todos los sentimientos: lo bueno y lo no tan bueno. Cuenten una historia sobre ellos. Lloren por ellos”, escribió Billie Lourd junto a la fotografía con su madre y abuela.

“Está bien si no todo es alegre y brillante. Puede ser una mezcla de todo. Y todo está bien. Sientan todos los sentimientos: lo bueno y lo no tan bueno. Coman algo delicioso que solían amar. Pongan una de sus canciones favoritas. Cuenten una historia sobre ellos. Lloren por ellos. Llamen a uno de sus amigos con los que no han hablado en mucho tiempo. Sean amable y paciente consigo mismos. No se aflijan en silencio. No están solos”, agregó Billie Lourd.

No es la primera vez que Billie Lourd le rinde homenaje a su madre, pues el año pasado la recordó con una sentida canción.