People’s Choice Awards 2019: conoce dónde, cuándo y cómo votar

Los People’s Choice Awards 2019 se llevará a cabo el 10 de noviembre. Se galardonará a los mejores exponentes del entretenimiento tanto en cine como en música por votación de las personas mediante la página web.

Hay 43 categorías categorías donde se entregará un premio a los exponentes de la televisión y la cultura pop quienes también estarán compitiendo.

¿Dónde y cuándo ver los People’s Choice Awards?

La premiación será el 10 de noviembre, empezará a las 9 del a noche en el Barker Hangar, Santa Mónica, California y se transmitirá en vivo por el canal E! Entertainment. Hasta el momento no se conoce quién será el o la presentadora sin embargo, aseguran que serán actores.

People’s Choice Awards 2019

¿Cómo votar?

Para votar por tu cantante, actor, actriz, cantante, película o show favorito solo deberás ingresar a la página web de E! Entertainment o a través de Twitter publicando un tuit donde incluya el nombre del artista que elijas, el hashtag de la categoría a la que pertenece y el hashtag del nominado.

¿Quiénes son los nominados?

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Show de 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

Mejor programa de Drama 2019

Grey’s Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago P.D.

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

Mejor programa de Comedia 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt’s Creek

Mejor Reality Show 2019

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mejor programa de Competencias 2019

American Idol

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

Mejor actor de TV 2019

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

KJ Apa - Riverdale

Mejor actriz de TV 2019

Mandy Moore - This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes - Riverdale

Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Mejor actor de Drama en TV 2019

Zendaya - Euphoria

Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Mejor actor de Comedia en TV 2019

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jameela Jamil - The Good Place

Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Mejor talkshow matutino 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

TODAY

Good Morning America

The Real

Mejor talkshow nocturno 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor concursante de TV 2019

Buddy Valastro - Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee - America’s Got Talent

T-Pain - The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood - The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron - The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley - The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mejor estrella de Reality 2019

Khloé Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kyle Richards - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner - Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

Mejor programa de ciencia-ficción 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

Arrow

The 100

MÚSICA

Artista Masculino 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

Artista Femenina 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

Mejor Grupo 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

Mejor Canción 2019

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”

Khalid, “Talk”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Mejor Álbum 2019

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

Khalid - Free Spirit

Billie Eilish - WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers - Happiness Begins

Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld - Death Race for Love

Taylor Swift - Lover

Mejor artista Country 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Mejor artista Latino 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

Mejor vídeo Musical 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”

BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Mejor Tour 2019

BTS - Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga - Enigma

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez - It’s My Party

Cher - Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World

PELÍCULAS

Mejor Película 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Lion King

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Mejor Película de Comedia 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

The Hustle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little

Good Boys

Murder Mystery

Mejor Película de Acción 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Shazam!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Mejor Película de Drama 2019

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Mejor Película Familiar 2019

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Mejor actor de cine 2019

Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth - Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith - Aladdin

Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson - Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery

Mejor actriz de cine 2019

Millie Bobby Brown - Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Scarlett Johansson -Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man - Far From Home

Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston - Murder Mystery

Brie Larson - Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Tessa Thompson - Men in Black: International

Mejor actor de cine de Drama 2019

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Cole Sprouse -Five Feet Apart

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked - Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Sarah Paulson - Glass

Samuel L. Jackson - Glass

Mejor actor de cine de Comedia 2019

Ali Wong - Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart - The Upside

Rebel Wilson - Isn’t It Romantic

Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth - Isn’t It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson - Fighting With My Family

Mindy Kaling - Late Night

Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date

Mejor actor de cine de Acción 2019

Robert Downey Jr -Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans - Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson - Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Mejor actor de cine Animado 2019

America Ferrera - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Tom Hanks - Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets 2

Beyoncé - The Lion King

Ryan Reynolds - Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Chris Pratt - The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Tiffany Haddish - The Secret Life of Pets 2

Awkwafina - The Angry Birds Movie 2

CULTURA POP

Mejor Estrella de Redes Sociales 2019

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

Mejor Influencer de Belleza 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

Mejor Celebridad en Redes Sociales 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

Mejor Mascota en Redes Sociales 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

Mejor Acto de Comedia 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

Mejor Celebridad con Estilo 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

Mejor Jugador de 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Mejor Podcast 2019

Getting Curious con Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast con Dax Shepard

Off the Vine con Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down con Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown con Casey Wilson y Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In con Becca Tilley y Tanya Rad

WTF con Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience

Artistas que recibirán reconocimiento en los People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston, la actriz recordada por su participación en la serie ‘Friends’ recibirá el galardón ‘People’s Icon of 2019 Award’ tras seguir su carrera en el mundo del cine y la televisión. También está nominada al premio ‘Estrella de cine femenina 2019’ por su actuación en ‘Mystery Murder’ de Netflix.

La cantante Gwen Stefani será premiada con el ‘Fashion Icon Award 2019’. De acuerdo con el comunicado de prensa de E!, la artista “ha traducido su estilo a la perfección en una serie de exitosas marcas de estilo de vida para todas las edades, incluida su marca de ropa LAMB.

P!nk también recibirá el reconocimiento ‘Premios People’s Champion 2019’ por su aporte a No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and human Rights Campaign, y como embajadora de Unicef.