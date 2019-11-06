People’s Choice Awards 2019: conoce dónde, cuándo y cómo votar
El 10 de noviembre se celebrará los People’s Choice Awards donde se premiará a lo mejor del entretenimiento. Aquí los detalles de la ceremonia.
Los People’s Choice Awards 2019 se llevará a cabo el 10 de noviembre. Se galardonará a los mejores exponentes del entretenimiento tanto en cine como en música por votación de las personas mediante la página web.
Hay 43 categorías categorías donde se entregará un premio a los exponentes de la televisión y la cultura pop quienes también estarán compitiendo.
¿Dónde y cuándo ver los People’s Choice Awards?
La premiación será el 10 de noviembre, empezará a las 9 del a noche en el Barker Hangar, Santa Mónica, California y se transmitirá en vivo por el canal E! Entertainment. Hasta el momento no se conoce quién será el o la presentadora sin embargo, aseguran que serán actores.
¿Cómo votar?
Para votar por tu cantante, actor, actriz, cantante, película o show favorito solo deberás ingresar a la página web de E! Entertainment o a través de Twitter publicando un tuit donde incluya el nombre del artista que elijas, el hashtag de la categoría a la que pertenece y el hashtag del nominado.
¿Quiénes son los nominados?
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Show de 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
Mejor programa de Drama 2019
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
Mejor programa de Comedia 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
Mejor Reality Show 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mejor programa de Competencias 2019
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
Mejor actor de TV 2019
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
KJ Apa - Riverdale
Mejor actriz de TV 2019
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira - The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes - Riverdale
Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Mejor actor de Drama en TV 2019
Zendaya - Euphoria
Norman Reedus - The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner - Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams - Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Mejor actor de Comedia en TV 2019
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell - The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jameela Jamil - The Good Place
Yara Shahidi - Grown-ish
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Mejor talkshow matutino 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
Mejor talkshow nocturno 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor concursante de TV 2019
Buddy Valastro - Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown - The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee - America’s Got Talent
T-Pain - The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood - The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron - The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley - The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mejor estrella de Reality 2019
Khloé Kardashian - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss - The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner - Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski - Queer Eye
The Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
Mejor programa de ciencia-ficción 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MÚSICA
Artista Masculino 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
Artista Femenina 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
Mejor Grupo 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
Mejor Canción 2019
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat., “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Mejor Álbum 2019
Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
Khalid - Free Spirit
Billie Eilish - WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers - Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran - No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld - Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift - Lover
Mejor artista Country 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Mejor artista Latino 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
Mejor vídeo Musical 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Mejor Tour 2019
BTS - Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga - Enigma
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez - It’s My Party
Cher - Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World
PELÍCULAS
Mejor Película 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Mejor Película de Comedia 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
Mejor Película de Acción 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Mejor Película de Drama 2019
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Mejor Película Familiar 2019
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Mejor actor de cine 2019
Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth - Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith - Aladdin
Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson - Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery
Mejor actriz de cine 2019
Millie Bobby Brown - Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson -Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man - Far From Home
Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston - Murder Mystery
Brie Larson - Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Tessa Thompson - Men in Black: International
Mejor actor de cine de Drama 2019
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Cole Sprouse -Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked - Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson - Glass
Samuel L. Jackson - Glass
Mejor actor de cine de Comedia 2019
Ali Wong - Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart - The Upside
Rebel Wilson - Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth - Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson - Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling - Late Night
Noah Centineo - The Perfect Date
Mejor actor de cine de Acción 2019
Robert Downey Jr -Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans - Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves - John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner - Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson - Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson - Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Mejor actor de cine Animado 2019
America Ferrera - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks - Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart - The Secret Life of Pets 2
Beyoncé - The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds - Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt - The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish - The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina - The Angry Birds Movie 2
CULTURA POP
Mejor Estrella de Redes Sociales 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
Mejor Influencer de Belleza 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
Mejor Celebridad en Redes Sociales 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
Mejor Mascota en Redes Sociales 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
Mejor Acto de Comedia 2019
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
Mejor Celebridad con Estilo 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
Mejor Jugador de 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Mejor Podcast 2019
Getting Curious con Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast con Dax Shepard
Off the Vine con Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down con Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown con Casey Wilson y Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In con Becca Tilley y Tanya Rad
WTF con Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience
Artistas que recibirán reconocimiento en los People’s Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston, la actriz recordada por su participación en la serie ‘Friends’ recibirá el galardón ‘People’s Icon of 2019 Award’ tras seguir su carrera en el mundo del cine y la televisión. También está nominada al premio ‘Estrella de cine femenina 2019’ por su actuación en ‘Mystery Murder’ de Netflix.
La cantante Gwen Stefani será premiada con el ‘Fashion Icon Award 2019’. De acuerdo con el comunicado de prensa de E!, la artista “ha traducido su estilo a la perfección en una serie de exitosas marcas de estilo de vida para todas las edades, incluida su marca de ropa LAMB.
P!nk también recibirá el reconocimiento ‘Premios People’s Champion 2019’ por su aporte a No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks and human Rights Campaign, y como embajadora de Unicef.