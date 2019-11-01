Lista oficial de nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019
La cantante Rosalía parte como una de las favoritas de los MTV EMAs, cuya ceremonia se celebrará este 3 de noviembre.
El domingo 3 noviembre se realizará la ceremonia central de los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, premios otorgados anualmente, desde 1994, por el canal MTV a lo mejor de la música de Europa.
En esta edición, la gala tendrá como conductora oficial a la reggaetonera Becky G, intérprete de éxitos como “Mayores”, “Sin Pijama” y “Cuando te besé”.
Este año, la cantante Rosalía parte como una de las favoritas y figura en las siguientes categorías: mejor video, mejor colaboración, mejor push y mejor look.
Lista de nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards
Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes y Taylor Swift figuran como los principales nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019.
Mejor artista español
- Amaral
- Anni B Sweet
- Beret
- Carolina Durante
- Lola Índigo
Mejor canción
- Ariana Grande: 7 rings
- Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
- Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
- Post Malone & Swae Lee: Sunflower
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Señorita
Mejor artista
- Ariana Grande
- J Balvin
- Miley Cyrus
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
Mejor video
- Ariana Grande: Thank u, next
- Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
- Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
- Rosalía & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho: Con Altura
- Taylor Sift Ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco: ME!
Mejor colaboración
- BTS & Halsey: Boy With Luv
- Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
- Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
- Rosalía & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho: Con Altura
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Señorita
- The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha: Call You Mine
Mejor artista revelación
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Mabel
Mejor artista pop
- Ariana Grande
- Becky G
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
Mejor actuación en vivo
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Ed Sheeran
- P!nk
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista rock
- Green Day
- Imagine Dragons
- Liam Gallagher
- Panic! At the Disco
- The 1975
Mejor artista de Hip Hop
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- J. Cole
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista alternativo
- Lana del Rey
- FKA Twigs
- Solange
- Twenty One Pilots
- Vampire Weekend
Mejor artista de electrónica
- Calvin Harris
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Mejor Push
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- CNCO
- H.E.R.
- Jade Bird
- Juice Wrld
- Kiana Ledé
- Lauv
- Lewis Capaldi
- Lizzo
- Mabel
- Rosalía
Mejor artista World Stage
- Bebe Rexha
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Muse
- The 1975
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Look
- Halsey
- J Balvin
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Rosalía
Mejores Fans
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- BTS
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
Presentaciones musicales en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019
Becky G, Mabel, Halsey, Green Day, Rosalía, Akon y tendrán presentaciones musicales en vivo durante los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019.