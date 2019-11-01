Rosalía es una de las favoritas a llevarse un galardón en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019. Foto: AFP.
Lista oficial de nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019

La cantante Rosalía parte como una de las favoritas de los MTV EMAs, cuya ceremonia se celebrará este 3 de noviembre.

1 11 2019 | 16:14h

El domingo 3 noviembre se realizará la ceremonia central de los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019, premios otorgados anualmente, desde 1994, por el canal MTV a lo mejor de la música de Europa.

En esta edición, la gala tendrá como conductora oficial a la reggaetonera Becky G, intérprete de éxitos como “Mayores”, “Sin Pijama” y “Cuando te besé”.

PUEDES VER MTV EMA Sevilla 2019 EN VIVO: conoce todos los detalles del show y cómo votar

Este año, la cantante Rosalía parte como una de las favoritas y figura en las siguientes categorías: mejor video, mejor colaboración, mejor push y mejor look.


Lista de nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards

Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes y Taylor Swift figuran como los principales nominados a los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019.

Mejor artista español

  • Amaral
  • Anni B Sweet
  • Beret
  • Carolina Durante
  • Lola Índigo

Mejor canción

  • Ariana Grande: 7 rings
  • Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
  • Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee: Sunflower
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Señorita

Mejor artista

  • Ariana Grande
  • J Balvin
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor video

  • Ariana Grande: Thank u, next
  • Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
  • Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
  • Rosalía & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho: Con Altura
  • Taylor Sift Ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco: ME!

Mejor colaboración

  • BTS & Halsey: Boy With Luv
  • Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: Old Town Road (Remix)
  • Mark Ronson Ft. Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
  • Rosalía & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho: Con Altura
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Señorita
  • The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha: Call You Mine

Mejor artista revelación

  • Ava Max
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Mabel

Mejor artista pop

  • Ariana Grande
  • Becky G
  • Camila Cabello
  • Halsey
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Shawn Mendes

Mejor actuación en vivo

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Ed Sheeran
  • P!nk
  • Travis Scott

Mejor artista rock

  • Green Day
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • The 1975

Mejor artista de Hip Hop

  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • J. Cole
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

Mejor artista alternativo

  • Lana del Rey
  • FKA Twigs
  • Solange
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Vampire Weekend

Mejor artista de electrónica

  • Calvin Harris
  • DJ Snake
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Mejor Push

  • Ava Max
  • Billie Eilish
  • CNCO
  • H.E.R.
  • Jade Bird
  • Juice Wrld
  • Kiana Ledé
  • Lauv
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Lizzo
  • Mabel
  • Rosalía

Mejor artista World Stage

  • Bebe Rexha
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Muse
  • The 1975
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Look

  • Halsey
  • J Balvin
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Rosalía

Mejores Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • BTS
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift

Presentaciones musicales en los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019

Becky G, Mabel, Halsey, Green Day, Rosalía, Akon y tendrán presentaciones musicales en vivo durante los MTV Europe Music Awards 2019.

