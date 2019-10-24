AMAs 2019: Lista de nominados y cómo votar [VIDEO]

¡Se acabó el misterio! American Music Awards 2019 ya tiene lista oficial de nominados y ya puedes votar por tu artista favorito. Aquí te detallamos todos lo que necesitas saber.

Luego de una larga espera se conocen a los cantantes que entran en carrera para intentar llevarse el ansiado trofeo de los AMAs 2019. Ariana Grande y Post Malone lideran la lista con más nominaciones.

Lista de nominados a los AMAs 2019

Artist of the Year - Artista del año

-Ariana Grande

-Drake

-Halsey

-Taylor Swift

-Post Malone

New Artist of the Year - Nuevo artista del año

-Luke Combs

-Lil Nas X

-Ella Mai

-Billie Eilish

-Lizzo

Collaboration of the Year - Colaboración del año

-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

-Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita"

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

-Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year - Gira del año

-Ariana Grande

-Elton John

-Ed Sheeran

-P!nk

-BTS

Favorite Music Video

-Ariana Grande “7 rings”

-Halsey “Without Me”

-Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

-Billie Eilish “bad guy”

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Favorite Social Artist-

-Ariana Grande

-BTS

-EXO

-Shaw Mendes

-Billie Eilish





Favorite Male Artist-Pop/Rock

-Drake

-Post Malone

-Khalid

Favorite Female Artist-Pop/Rock

-Ariana Grande

-Billie Eilish

-Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group-Pop/Rock

-BTS

-Panic! At The Disco

-Jonas Brothers

Favorite Album-Pop/Rock

-Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

-Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

-Taylor Swift “Lover”

Favorite Song-Pop/Rock

-Halsey “Without Me”

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

-Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

-Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

-Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”





Favorite Male Artist-Country

-Kane Brown

-Thomas Rhett

-Luke Combs

Favorite Female Artist-Country

-Kelsea Ballerini

-Carrie Underwood

-Maren Morris

Favorite Album-Country

-Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

-Kane Brown “Experiment”

-Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Favorite Song-Country

-Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

-Dan + Shay “Speechless”

-Luke Combs “Beautiful Crazy”





Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album-Rap/Hip-Hop

-Meek Mill “Championships”

-Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

-Travis Scott “Astroworld”

Favorite Song-Rap/Hip-Hop

-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

-Post Malone “Wow.”

-Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”





Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

-Bruno Mars

-Chris Brown

-Khalid

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

-Beyoncé

-Lizzo

-Ella Mai





Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

-for KING & COUNTRY

-Lauren Daigle

-MercyMe





Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

-Avicii

-Marshmello

-The Chainsmokers





Favorite Soundtrack

-“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

-“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

-“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen





¿Cómo votar en los AMAs 2019?

Ahora que ya conoces a los nominados a los American Music Awards te enseñamos cómo votar por tu artista favorito.

Este año Google se afilió a la organización de los AMAs 2019 para poder votar de una manera rápida y con un solo click podrás darle 30 votos a tu artista elegido.

Solo tienes que seguir estos pasos:

-Abre Google Chrome

-Inicia sesión con tu cuenta de Google

-Busca “American Music Awards 2019 vote” o “AMAs 2019 votar”

-Elije entre una de las 20 categorías

-Presiona en tu artista elegido

-Elige cuántos votos otorgarle (de 1 a 30 puntos)

-Dar aceptar y listo.

Recuerda que puedes votar por tu cantante o agrupación favorito en los American Music Awards hasta las 11:59 p. m. del 20 de noviembre.



