AMAs 2019: Lista de nominados y cómo votar [VIDEO]
American Music Awards 2019 anunció su lista oficial de nominados y también habilitó las votaciones. Aquí te dejamos un tutorial.
AMAs 2019: Lista completa de nominados y cómo votar en los American Music Awards | BTS | Post Malone | Taylor Swift
¡Se acabó el misterio! American Music Awards 2019 ya tiene lista oficial de nominados y ya puedes votar por tu artista favorito. Aquí te detallamos todos lo que necesitas saber.
Luego de una larga espera se conocen a los cantantes que entran en carrera para intentar llevarse el ansiado trofeo de los AMAs 2019. Ariana Grande y Post Malone lideran la lista con más nominaciones.
Lista de nominados a los AMAs 2019
Artist of the Year - Artista del año
-Ariana Grande
-Drake
-Halsey
-Taylor Swift
-Post Malone
New Artist of the Year - Nuevo artista del año
-Luke Combs
-Lil Nas X
-Ella Mai
-Billie Eilish
-Lizzo
Collaboration of the Year - Colaboración del año
-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
-Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
-Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita"
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
-Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year - Gira del año
-Ariana Grande
-Elton John
-Ed Sheeran
-P!nk
-BTS
Favorite Music Video
-Ariana Grande “7 rings”
-Halsey “Without Me”
-Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”
-Billie Eilish “bad guy”
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Favorite Social Artist-
-Ariana Grande
-BTS
-EXO
-Shaw Mendes
-Billie Eilish
Favorite Male Artist-Pop/Rock
-Drake
-Post Malone
-Khalid
Favorite Female Artist-Pop/Rock
-Ariana Grande
-Billie Eilish
-Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group-Pop/Rock
-BTS
-Panic! At The Disco
-Jonas Brothers
Favorite Album-Pop/Rock
-Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
-Ariana Grande “thank u, next”
-Taylor Swift “Lover”
Favorite Song-Pop/Rock
-Halsey “Without Me”
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
-Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
-Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
-Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Favorite Male Artist-Country
-Kane Brown
-Thomas Rhett
-Luke Combs
Favorite Female Artist-Country
-Kelsea Ballerini
-Carrie Underwood
-Maren Morris
Favorite Album-Country
-Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”
-Kane Brown “Experiment”
-Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Favorite Song-Country
-Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
-Dan + Shay “Speechless”
-Luke Combs “Beautiful Crazy”
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album-Rap/Hip-Hop
-Meek Mill “Championships”
-Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
-Travis Scott “Astroworld”
Favorite Song-Rap/Hip-Hop
-Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
-Post Malone “Wow.”
-Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
-Bruno Mars
-Chris Brown
-Khalid
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
-Beyoncé
-Lizzo
-Ella Mai
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
-for KING & COUNTRY
-Lauren Daigle
-MercyMe
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
-Avicii
-Marshmello
-The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
-“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
-“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
-“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
¿Cómo votar en los AMAs 2019?
Ahora que ya conoces a los nominados a los American Music Awards te enseñamos cómo votar por tu artista favorito.
Este año Google se afilió a la organización de los AMAs 2019 para poder votar de una manera rápida y con un solo click podrás darle 30 votos a tu artista elegido.
Solo tienes que seguir estos pasos:
-Abre Google Chrome
-Inicia sesión con tu cuenta de Google
-Busca “American Music Awards 2019 vote” o “AMAs 2019 votar”
-Elije entre una de las 20 categorías
-Presiona en tu artista elegido
-Elige cuántos votos otorgarle (de 1 a 30 puntos)
-Dar aceptar y listo.
Recuerda que puedes votar por tu cantante o agrupación favorito en los American Music Awards hasta las 11:59 p. m. del 20 de noviembre.