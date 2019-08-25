MTV Video Music Awards: conoce todas las categorías y posibles ganadores de los VMAs

Estamos a tan sólo dos días que se lleve a cabo una nueva edición de MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (VMAs), donde tiene como principales competidores para llevarse al astronauta de la cadena musical a Ariana Grande y Taylor Swift, ambas con 10 nominaciones, seguidas muy de cerca con 9 a Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X.

La gala de los MTV VMAs se viene celebrando desde el año de 1984 (cuatro años después que la cadena musical saliera al aire por primera vez), y desde entonces se encuentra entre uno de los eventos más importante de la industria de la música de gran consumo, siendo el escenario de momentos históricos en las tres últimas décadas de este arte.

Los VMAs se llevan a cabo desde 1984.

La edición 2019 de los MTV Video Music Awards está separada para este lunes 26 de agosto, en el Prudential Center de Newark, New Jersey, donde se espera que la ceremonia llegará a más de 180 categorías donde desfilará la crema y nata de la música norteamericana, europea, asiática y latinoamericana.

Como anfitrión del evento, MTV designó al comediante Sebastian Maniscalco de conducir estos premios que se ya encuentran en su trigésimo sexta entrega anual. El humorista se sintió tan emocionado que compartió su elección en su cuenta de Instagram.

En cuanto a las nominaciones, serán 20 las categorías que diversos músicos se disputarán para obtener el tan ansiado astronauta. Las cuales son:

Video del Año

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Ariana Grande

Artista del Año

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Billie Eilish

Canción del Año

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Rosalía

Mejor Colaboración

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Artista Push del Año

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Billie Eilish

Mejor Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Khalid – "Talk"

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Jonas Brothers

Mejor Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

Cardi B

Mejor R&B

Anderson.Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

Alicia Keys

Mejor K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

Tomorrow X Together – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"

BTS

Mejor Latino

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Anuel AA & Karol G

Mejor Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

Dua Lipa

Mejor Rock

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

Twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

Lenny Kravitz

Video para el Bien

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Taylor Swift

Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

FKA Twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Ariana Grande

Mejor Efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA Twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Billie Eilish

Mejor Dirección

Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Lil Nas X

Mejor Dirección de Arte

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"

Kanye West

Mejor Coreografía

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Rosalía

Mejor Cinematografía

Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Billie Eilish – “hostage”

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Shawn Mendes



