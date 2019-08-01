Claudia Schiffer posa desnuda a sus 48 años
La súper modelo alemana Claudia Schiffer desmostró que sigue tan regia como cuando vivió sus mejores épocas en las pasarelas en la década de los 90, y posó desnuda para celebrar los 25 años de su primera aparición en la revista Vogue.
PUEDES VER Claudia Schiffer fue captada en bikini a sus 47 años [FOTOS]
“Mil gracias a todo el equipo de @vogueitalia para una historia de portada muy especial. 25 años después de mi primera vez, la conexión que sentí con @collierschorrstudio me transportó de regreso a los días de Avedon”, señaló la modelo Claudia Schiffer en su Instagram junto a la foto de la reciente portada.
PUEDES VER Claudia Schiffer se desnuda y se cubre sólo con un bolso
“Debido a quién soy y quiénes son, creo que estas sesiones son sobre el reconocimiento de las mujeres de su propia sexualidad, y es muy diferente a la representación del deseo, que siempre está relacionada con el creador de la imagen. Creo que se trataba de las relaciones de Claudia, Stephanie (Seymour) y yo con nuestras sexualidades y cuerpos, y de ser vistas como mujeres mayores ", señaló el fotógrafo Collier Schorr.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
SHE IS BACK ✨ CLAUDIA BY CLAUDIA @claudiaschiffer back on our cover after 25 years! in @ysl photographed by @collierschorrstudio styled by @vanessareidofficial! Check out our August Issue on Newsstands August 6th! “The concept was to take the framework of some of Helmut Newton’s most seminal studio shoots, especially the “auto-portraits”. Theoretically, the women in these photographs by Newton were “making” their own portraits in that very brief moment that they are looking at themselves in mirrors and releasing the camera’s shutter with a cable release. The idea for my story evolved into me stepping into the shoes of Helmut Newton and being shown in the mirrors’ reflections, photographing Claudia and Stephanie.”(...) “When you are photographing women such as Stephanie and Claudia, who are literally like the walking lexicons of fashion gesture in photography, there are things they will and will not do. There’s not one thing that you see in these photographs that Claudia didn’t want to do – if she didn’t want to do it, she changed it.” #CollierSchorr See more via link in bio. Full credits: #ClaudiaSchiffer @dmanagementgroup Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Interview @pimcharlottecotton Make-up @hiromi_ueda @artandcommerce Hair @garygillhair @streetersagency Manicure @louimarie_nails @jaqmanagement Set design @tomotattle @streetersagency Executive producer @sylviafarago