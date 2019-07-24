MTV Video Music Awards 2019: lista oficial de nominados

La cantante Rosalía logró tres nominaciones en los premios Video Music Awards de la cadena MTV, una de las citas más destacadas en la industria musical y en la que la española será la única hispana que competirá por el galardón a Mejor artista nuevo.

Además de su candidatura a mejor artista nuevo, en la que se batirá con el fenómeno internacional de Billie Eilish, Rosalía también ha logrado la nominación a Mejor coreografía por su colaboración junto al colombiano J. Balvin en “Con Altura”, con la que ambos concurren en la categoría dedicada al Mejor video latino.

El resto de nominados en la categoría latina son Anuel AA y Karol G por “Secreto”; Bad Bunny y Drake por “MIA”; Benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez y J Balvin por “I Can’t Get Enough”; Daddy Yankee y Snow por “Con Calma” y, finalmente, Maluma por “Mala Mía”.

Los premios se entregarán en una gala televisada el próximo 26 de agosto. Entre el resto de candidatos a estos galardones sobresalen Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande con 10 nominaciones cada una, incluyendo las categorías estrella de Mejor canción y Video del año.

Además del protagonismo latino, estos premios se rinden ante el fenómeno asiático del K-Pop con una categoría exclusiva para el género nacido en Corea del Sur y que incluye entre sus nominados a los grupos BTS y BLACKPINK, con una gran base de seguidores en el mundo occidental.

Lista oficial de nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Video del Año

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Artista del Año

Cardi BBillie Eilish Ariana Grande HalseyJonas Brothers Shawn Mendes

Canción del Año

Drake – "In My Feelings" Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Ava Max Billie Eilish H.E.R. Lil Nas X LizzoROSALÍA

Mejor Colaboración

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Push Artista del Año

Bazzi CNCO Billie Eilish H.E.R. Lauv Lizzo

Mejor Pop

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Mejor Hip Hop

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"Cardi B – "Money" DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"

Mejor R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"Ella Mai – "Trip" Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"

Mejor K-Pop

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" NCT 127 – "Regular"EXO – "Tempo"

Mejor Latino

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" Maluma – "Mala Mía" ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Mejor Dance

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

Mejor Rock

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" Imagine Dragons – "Natural" Lenny Kravitz – "Low" Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" twenty one pilots – "My Blood"

Video For Good

Halsey – "Nightmare" The Killers – "Land of the Free" Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" John Legend – "Preach" Lil Dicky – "Earth"Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Mejor Dirección

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"FKA twigs – "Cellophane" Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Mejor Edición

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" Solange – "Almeda" Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Mejor Dirección de Arte

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"

Mejor Coreografía

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" Solange – "Almeda" BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Mejor Cinematografía

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” Billie Eilish – “hostage” Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” Solange – “Almeda” Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”