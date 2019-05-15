MTV: Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame lideran las nominaciones

Ayer se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards de este año. Tanto la serie Game Of Thrones y el último estreno de Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, lideraron las candidaturas con cuatro postulaciones.

Además, las actrices Emilia Clarke y Maisie Williams, competirán en dos categorías distintas por sus interpretaciones en la serie de HBO. De otro lado, la sorpresa fue la película RBG, sobre Ruth Bader Ginsburg, que tuvo cuatro nominaciones incluyendo a Mejor documental. La ceremonia de los MTV 2019, será en Santa Mónica, California, el próximo lunes 17 de junio. El anfitrión de la premiación será el actor Zachary Levi

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

MEJOR SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN SHOW

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

MEJOR HÉROE

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

MEJOR VILLANO

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

MEJOR BESO

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

MEJOR REALEZA

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

ACTUACIÓN INNOVADORA

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

MEJOR PELEA

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

MEJOR HOST

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOMENTO MÁS MEMEABLE

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence