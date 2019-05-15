MTV: Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame lideran las nominaciones

Ayer se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards de este año. Tanto la serie Game Of Thrones y el último estreno de Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, lideraron las candidaturas con cuatro postulaciones.
Además, las actrices Emilia Clarke y Maisie Williams, competirán en dos categorías distintas por sus interpretaciones en la serie de HBO. De otro lado, la sorpresa fue la película RBG, sobre Ruth Bader Ginsburg, que tuvo cuatro nominaciones incluyendo a Mejor documental. La ceremonia de los MTV 2019, será en Santa Mónica, California, el próximo lunes 17 de junio. El anfitrión de la premiación será el actor Zachary Levi
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
MEJOR SHOW
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN SHOW
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
MEJOR HÉROE
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
MEJOR VILLANO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
MEJOR BESO
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
MEJOR REALEZA
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
ACTUACIÓN INNOVADORA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
MEJOR PELEA
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
MEJOR HOST
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOMENTO MÁS MEMEABLE
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence