Billboard Music Awards 2019 EN VIVO: Hora, canal para ver la premiación

Los Billboard Music Awards 2019 se realizará este miércoles 1 de mayo en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos. La premiación musical será transmitida en vivo bajo la señal de TNT y la NBC.
La cantante Kelly Clarkson será la conductora de esta esperada premiación, siendo su segundo año consecutivo como anfitriona de los Billboard.
Cardi B lidera la lista de nominados al figurar en 21 categorías. Además, la rapera lucha por ser la 'Mejor Artista del año' y se enfrenta ante el talento de Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone y Travis Scott.
El show musical de BTS es el más esperado de los Billboard Music Awards 2019, la agrupación de Kpop tendrá un número musical al lado de la cantante Halsey e interpretarán 'Boy With Luv', nuevo éxito de la boy band surcoreana.
Perú: 7 p.m.
México: 7 p.m.
Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (zona ET). 7 p.m. (zona PT)
Chile: 8 p.m.
Colombia: 7 p.m.
Argentina: 9 p.m.
La ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards 2019 será transmitido por TNT para América Latina. Mientras que en otros países podrá ser visto a través de la NBC.
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Bazzi
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"Lucid Dreams" - Juice Wrld
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Better Now" – Post Malone
"Sicko Mode" – Travis Scott
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"Love Lies" – Khalid y Normani
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Happier" – Marshmello y Bastille
"Psucho" – Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla Sign
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin
"In my feelings" – Drake
"Without Me" – Halsey
"Shallow" – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
BTS
EXO
GOT 7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Khalid
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
H.E.R.
Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Cardi B
Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
The Chainsmokers
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION “?”
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman”
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTENTACION “17”
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTENTACION “?”
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”
twenty one pilots “Trench”
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura”
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”
for KING & COUNTRY “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love"
Aretha Franklin "Gospel Greats"
Koryn Hawthorne "Unstoppable"
Tori Kelly "Hiding Place"
Jonathan McReynolds "Make Room"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"
Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
Ella Mai "Trip"
Khalid "Better"
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Kane Brown "Heaven"
Luke Combs "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Dan + Shay "Tequila"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Foster The People "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons "Natural"
Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband "broken"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake "Mia"
Daddy Yankee "Dura"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin "X"
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna "Te Boté"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Cory Asbury "Reckless Love"
Lauren Daigle "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY "joy."
Hillsong Worship "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells "Known"
Todd Dulaney "Your Great Name"
Koryn Hawthorne "Won’t He Do It"
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson "Forever"
Brian Courtney Wilson "A Great Work"