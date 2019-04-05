Instagram: Duques de Sussex suman millones de seguidores en tiempo récord

Los duques de Sussex obtuvieron el récord mundial de obtener un millón de seguidores en Instagram en el menor tiempo posible, informó la organización Guinness World Records.
La pareja, que espera su primer hijo para finales de mes, lanzó este martes 2 de marzo su cuenta oficial independiente de la de los duques de Cambridge y, en 5 horas y 45 minutos, sumó un millón de seguidores, algo nunca antes alcanzado.
Hasta ahora ese récord lo tenía el cantante de pop norcoreano Kang Daniel, que consiguió esa cifra en 11 horas y 36 minutos el pasado enero y, antes que él, David Beckham reunió en 2015 ese número de seguidores en 25 horas.
La tarde de este miércoles 3 de marzo, la cuenta del príncipe Enrique y su mujer, Meghan, ya sumaba 2,5 millones de seguidores, mientras que la del príncipe Guillermo y Catalina tiene 7,3 millones.
La decisión de abrir una cuenta paralela para los duques de Sussex ha sido tomada por su nueva oficina de comunicación, dirigida por Sara Latham, una de las expertas en este ámbito que asesoró a la demócrata Hillary Clinton en la campaña electoral de 2016 y que también ha trabajado para Barack Obama.
En diciembre de 2017, antes de contraer matrimonio con el hijo pequeño del príncipe Carlos y la fallecida Diana de Gales, la exactriz estadounidense cerró todos sus perfiles en redes sociales.
La que fuera estrella de la serie de abogados "Suits" tenía 1,9 millones de seguidores de Instagram, 350.000 en Twitter y 800.000 "me gusta" en su página de Facebook.
La familia real británica abrió su perfil en Instagram en 2013 y en la actualidad tiene cinco millones de seguidores.
La reina Isabel II lanzó personalmente su primer post en esa red social el mes pasado durante una visita al Museo de Ciencia de Londres, una publicación que alcanzó los 280.616 "me gusta". Con información de EFE.
