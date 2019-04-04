Esposa de Alec Baldwin publica foto experimentado un aborto espontáneo

Hilaria Baldwin, esposa del actor Alec Baldwin, publicó la mañana del 4 de abril, un selfie en ropa interior sujetando su vientre mientras explicaba en un largo post de Instagram que posiblemente este experimentando un aborto espontáneo.
En su publicación en redes sociales, Hilaria Baldwin, de 35 años, reveló que estaba embarazada y que posiblemente en este a punto de sufrir un nuevo aborto involuntario de su quinto hijo.
Asimismo, la ex estrella de la TV ahora convertida en gurú de yoga, Hilaria Baldwin escribió en su cuenta de Instagram: "Quiero ser parte del esfuerzo para normalizar el aborto involuntario y eliminar el estigma sobre él".
Al mismo tiempo, relató todos los síntomas que estaba experimentado como náuseas, cansancio y el descenso en los latidos del corazón de su bebé.
"Esto es difícil [...] las posibilidades de que este sea un embarazo viable son muy, muy pequeñas. Tengo plena confianza en que mi familia y yo superaremos esto", comentó en Instagram y Twitter.
Asimismo, ella pidió a sus seguidores en redes sociales dejarle comentarios amables y respetuosos. Sin embargo, un usuario comentó “"Ya nada es privado ... Dios mío, esto es molesto ..."
Hasta el momento la publicación de Hilaria Baldwin ya alcanzó los 88,007 likes en Instagram, acompañados de cientos de mensajes de mujeres relatando sus experiencias sobre el aborto espontáneo.
Por otro lado, el esposo de Hilaria, el actor Alec Baldwin también mostró el apoyo a su esposa al dedicarle unas palabras en su cuenta oficial de Instagram. “Mi esposa es amable y generosa en su apoyo a otras mujeres...”.
También vía Instagram Stories, Alec Baldwin envió un mensaje a los medios de comunicación: "No manden paparazzi a mi casa. Seguiré publicando fotos en mi Instagram que pueden usar de forma gratuita. Quisiera un poco de espacio físico y no ser perseguido por cámaras ahora. Gracias por adelantando por su comprensión y cortesía”.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.