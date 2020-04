¿Cuál es la terrible enfermedad que padece Mia Khalifa?

View this post on Instagram

If this was a paid ad, I'd at least make the effort to put some makeup and clothes on. I'm just genuinely overwhelmed at how well of a solution this Botox is for #hyperhidrosis and forever indebted to @savingfaceatx for enlightening me on treatment options. It's embarrassing to say "I have a sweating problem," but if this helps other people, I'm more than happy to risk a little embarrassment.