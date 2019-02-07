¿Quiénes son los más nominados de los Grammy 2019?

¿Quiénes son los artistas que más figuran en la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2019? Te presentamos a los cantantes, que en su mayoría son raperos, con más nominaciones en las 84 categorías propuestas por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación.

Para la edición número 61 de los Premios Grammy 2019 se consideraron los discos y temas que fueron lanzados entre el primero de octubre del 2017 y el 30 de setiembre del 2018.

Cardi B

En los últimos años, la carrera musical de la rapera Cardi B ha venido dando grandes saltos. Por ello, no es una sorpresa que esté presente en varias categorías de la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2019.

El próximo domingo 10 de febrero, la cantante de "I Like It" competirá con varios artistas en 5 categorías: Mejor grabación del año, disco del año, mejor dúo o grupo, mejor rap performance y mejor álbum de rap.

Estas son las celebridades con las que que Cardi B competirá.

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"I like it" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile

"This is America" - Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

"God's Plan" - Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All the stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstars" - Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

DISCO DEL AÑO

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM

"Invasion of Privacy" - Cardi B

"Swiming" - Mac Miller

"Victory Lap" - Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona" - Pusha T

"Astroworld" - Travis Scott

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga es otra de las artistas que más nominaciones tiene en los Premios Grammy 2019.

Figura en la lista de nominados junto a varios artistas de renombre. Estas son las 5 categorías donde Lady Gaga podría ganar:

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Colors" - Beck

"Havana" - Camila Cabello

"God is a woman" - Ariana Grande

"Joanne" - Lady Gaga

"Better Now" - Post Malone

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR CANCIÓN ESCRITA PARA PELÍCULA

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Para: "Black Panther"

"Mystery of Lover" - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Para: "Call Me By Your Name"

"Remember me" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Para: "Coco"

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Para: A Star Is Born

"This is me" - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Para: The Greatest Showman

Drake

El rapero autor de "In My Feelings", una de las canciones más populares del 2018, también cuenta con varias nominaciones en los Premios Grammy 2019.

Estas son las 5 categorías donde figura:

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE RAP

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Kendrick Lamar

Otro rapero que destaca en la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2019 es Kendrick Lamar.

Compite en las siguientes 6 categorías:

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN RAP/SUNG

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

