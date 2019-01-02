¿Eugenio Derbez le pidió el divorcio a Alessandra Rosaldo?

Eugenio Derbez y Alessandra Rosaldo habrían pensado separarse tras 6 años de matrimonio. Cantante cuenta la verdad.
Alessandra Rosaldo, esposa del actor y productor mexicano Eugenio Derbez, respondió fuerte y claro cuando los periodistas le preguntaron si estaría pensando separarse de su pareja pese a haber cumplido seis años de matrimonio.
Una vez más, la cantante enfrentó a nuevas especulaciones con respecto a la situación real de su relación con el comediante mexicano y durante una conversación con los reporteros se sinceró y dijo todo es falso.
"¡Mira cómo inventan! No sé ni de qué me están hablando. Que alguien comentó y entonces nos enojamos y [Eugenio] me pidió el divorcio. ¡Híjole! No, nada más lejano de la realidad. ¡Nada de eso sucedió", dijo de manera enfática la esposa del actor mexicano Eugenio Derbez, marcando distancia de todo tipo de rumores y demostrar que su matrimonio está estable y no corre ningún peligro.
Además de estas declaraciones, las imágenes que ambos publican en sus redes sociales, como por ejemplo Instagram, dejan claro que están enamorados y comprometidos en darle la mejor educación a su hija Aitana.
Empieza la cuenta regresiva y tengo TANTO que agradecer, que no sé a qué hora voy a terminar. Pero sí sé por dónde empezar. Australia♥️ #yearinreview #2018 Australia, oh Australia... I will forever be grateful for you and for our precious time in your beautiful Gold Coast. I knew it was going to be great, but I didn’t know how deeply it would transform us and make us so much better. We needed you so much and we didn’t even know it. Because of you our bond as a family is stronger than ever and our connection deeper. From day one you gave us the warmest welcome with the first of many friendly faces, our dear friend Pete’s, the kindest, funniest, most attentive and amazing gentleman one could ever meet. Thank you Pete McGrath for taking care of us and showing us so much of your precious country. Thank you Ashley and everyone at Peppers Broadbeach for giving us a home away from home, truly unforgettable. Thank you Miss Pru @pru017, Miss Tamara, Miss Laura, Miss Maddy and everyone at Kool Kids Clear Island Waters @koolkidsys, the best preschool in all of Australia, for welcoming Aitana with open arms and giving her a safe, fun and warm learning environment that she fell in love with from day one. Saying good bye to you and all the kids was the hardest thing we had to do. To this day, Aitana sings the Australian Anthem and asks us to play it for her again and again. Thank you Belle, you were not only a friendly face, but a friend, a beautiful soul that always made me smile and feel better and made our tummies happy with delicious food. Thank you @essenceofliving for showing me how magical and transforming yoga can be. Through you and your amazing teachers I discovered a new version of myself, I developed a connection I never had before, a deeper sense of everything and everyone and a hunger for more, more learning, more yoga and more discovery of everything! I could go on forever, the friendly faces, the beauty, the places, the lessons and the memories are countless... All I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you Australia, I will cherish our four months with you forever and you forever will be in our hearts♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
La pareja se casó a mediados del año 2012 y se llevó a cabo en el ex Convento de Regina Coeli en el centro de la capital mexicana. Muchos la consideraron como la Boda del Año.