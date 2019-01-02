¿Eugenio Derbez le pidió el divorcio a Alessandra Rosaldo?

Alessandra Rosaldo, esposa del actor y productor mexicano Eugenio Derbez, respondió fuerte y claro cuando los periodistas le preguntaron si estaría pensando separarse de su pareja pese a haber cumplido seis años de matrimonio.

Una vez más, la cantante enfrentó a nuevas especulaciones con respecto a la situación real de su relación con el comediante mexicano y durante una conversación con los reporteros se sinceró y dijo todo es falso.

"¡Mira cómo inventan! No sé ni de qué me están hablando. Que alguien comentó y entonces nos enojamos y [Eugenio] me pidió el divorcio. ¡Híjole! No, nada más lejano de la realidad. ¡Nada de eso sucedió", dijo de manera enfática la esposa del actor mexicano Eugenio Derbez, marcando distancia de todo tipo de rumores y demostrar que su matrimonio está estable y no corre ningún peligro.

Además de estas declaraciones, las imágenes que ambos publican en sus redes sociales, como por ejemplo Instagram, dejan claro que están enamorados y comprometidos en darle la mejor educación a su hija Aitana.

La pareja se casó a mediados del año 2012 y se llevó a cabo en el ex Convento de Regina Coeli en el centro de la capital mexicana. Muchos la consideraron como la Boda del Año.

Alessandra Rosaldo aclara la situación real de su matrimonio