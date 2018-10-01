Instagram: Jennifer López y pareja muestran su rutina de ejercicios [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez son en la actualidad una de las parejas más estables en el espectáculo internacional.
La pareja pasa junta gran parte del día; incluso, realizan deporte con el mismo entrenador. Alex Rodriguez vive muy enamorado de JLO y siempre tiene muestras de afecto para ella. El deportista acaba de subir un video en Instagram en donde muestra la rutina de ejercicios que realiza junto con Jennifer Lopez para mantener su escultural figura. El clip tiene más de 600 mil reproducciones en la red social de fotografías digitales.
Pero el exbeisbolista aprovechó la oportunidad para halagar a su pareja. Escribió en Instagram que la cantante siempre anda a toda velocidad y esa es una inspiración para millones de personas en todo el mundo.
"Amor del bueno", "Son los mejores", "Esta pareja me gusta mucho", "El amor se siente en cada palabra", son algunos comentarios que realizaron los seguidores de la conocida pareja.
Getting ready for tonight’s epic finale with the same energy as if it was opening night. . Full speed is the only speed @jlo knows, and that’s one reason why she inspires so many people around the world. Tonight she completes a wild Vegas journey of 120 shows over a record-breaking 3-year residency. . #AllIHave isn’t just the name of the show, it’s what she has given to her audiences every single night. That’s what makes her great. When she hits the stage, the audience gets her best effort. That was true on her first performance, will be true tonight and it has been that way every show in between. She is working as hard today as she does every day and it’s amazing to watch. . Can’t wait to celebrate with the tremendously talented cast and crew that has gone through so much together to create an unforgettable experience for so many people. #jlovegas #finalshow