People's Choice Awards 2018: Conoce la lista completa de los nominados

La entrega número 44 de los People´s Choice Awards 2018 se realizará el próximo 11 de noviembre en el Teatro Nokia de Los Ángeles. Este premio lo otorga el público, quien votó a través de la página web por sus estrellas favoritas en las diversas categorías: Música, televisión, cine.

Luego de la respectiva votación del público, la lista completa de nominados se dio a conocer el miércoles 5 de septiembre para que los millones de seguidores de los diversos artistas puedan seguir de cerca la premiación final. Entre las celebridades que están presentes en esta mención son los siguientes: Jennifer Lopez, BTS, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, entre otros, cada uno en su categoría correspondiente.

Los People´s Choice Awards 2018 tiene varias sorpresas para esta edición, entre las cuales figura las nuevas categorías "The Bingeworthy Show of 2018", "The Rivaval Show of 2018", "The Game Changer of 2018", "The Style Star of 2018", entre otras, que se premiarán el 11 de noviembre.

Es importante señalar que, la votación para las 43 categorías de televisión, películas, música y cultura popular inició desde el miércoles 5 de septiembre hasta el viernes 14 del mismo mes, Posterior a ello, comenzará la elección final.

Aquí les dejamos la lista completa de nominados para la edición número 44 de los People´s Choice Awards 2018.

CINE

Mejor Película del 2018

“Black Panther”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Incredibles 2”

“Deadpool 2”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Ready Player One”

“A Quiet Place”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Comedia del 2018

“Love, Simon”

“Tag”

“Game Night”

“Blockers”

“I Feel Pretty”

“Book Club”

“Life of the Party”

“Uncle Drew”

“Overboard”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Película de Acción del 2018

“Black Panther”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Deadpool 2”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Ready Player One”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“The Equalizer 2”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Rampage”

“Ocean’s 8”

“The Meg”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

Película de Drama del 2018

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“12 Strong”

“Annihilation”

“Red Sparrow”

“Breaking In”

The 15:17 to Paris”

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony”

“Adrift”

“Midnight Sun”

“The First Purge”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“A Quiet Place”

Película Familiar del 2018

“Incredibles 2”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Paddington 2”

“Peter Rabbit”

“Hotel Transylvania 3”

“Sherlock Gnomes”

“I Can Only Imagine”

“Show Dogs”

“Early Man”

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”

“Christopher Robin”

“A.X.L.”

Mejor Actor del 2018

“Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War”

“Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War”

“Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2”

“Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther”

“Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper”

“Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther”

“Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout”

“Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”

“Nick Robinson, Love, Simon”

Mejor Actriz del 2018

“Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War”

“Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time”

“Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8”

“Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time”

“Leslie Mann, Blockers”

“Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8”

“Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”

“Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party”

“Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place”

“Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow”

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama 2018

"Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time"

"Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time"

"John Krasinski, A Quiet Place"

"Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place"

"Natalie Portman, Annihilation"

"Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow"

"Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong"

"Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation"

"Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin"

"John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman"

"Shailene Woodley, Adrift"

"Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed"

Mejor Actor de una película de Comedia 2018

"Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians"

"Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians"

"Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty"

"Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party"

"John Cena, Blockers"

"Leslie Mann, Blockers"

"Nick Robinson, Love, Simon"

"Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

"Anna Faris, Overboard"

"John Hamm, Tag"

"Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew"

"Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Mejor Actor de una Película de Acción

"Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars"

"Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp"

"Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2"

"Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story"

"Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider"

"Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther"

"Danai Gurira, Black Panther"

"Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther"

"Dwayne Johnson, Rampage"

"Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War"

"Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout"

TELEVISIÓN



Mejor Programa

"The Walking Dead"

"This Is Us"

"Grey’s Anatomy"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Will & Grace"

"WWE Raw"

"The Good Doctor"

"13 Reasons Why"

"9-1-1"

"America’s Got Talent"

"Modern Family"

"Saturday Night Live"

Mejor Drama del 2018

"The Walking Dead"

"This Is Us"

"Grey’s Anatomy"

"13 Reasons Why"

"The Good Doctor"

"Scandal"

Lost in Space"

"9-1-1"

"Westworld"

"Riverdale"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Castle Rock"

Mejor Comedia del 2018

"Saturday Night Live"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Modern Family"

"Will & Grace"

"Black-ish"

"Mom"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"The Good Place"

"Atlanta"

"Santa Clarita Diet"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Insecure"

Mejor Remake del 2018

"Will & Grace"

"American Idol"

"Trading Spaces"

"Arrested Development"

"One Day at a Time"

"Queer Eye"

"X-Files"

"Love Connection"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Dynasty"

"Lost in Space"

"Fear Factor"

Mejor Reality Show del 2018

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Queer Eye"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

"The Real Housewives of New York City"

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"Basketball Wives"

"Gold Rush"

"Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"

"Love and Hip Hop: New York"

"Teen Mom"

"Chrisley Knows Best"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Mejor Programa de Competencia del 2018

"Nailed It"

"The Voice"

"Survivor: Ghost Island"

"Ellen’s Game of Games"

"The Amazing Race"

"Big Brother"

"Top Chef"

"MasterChef"

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"America’s Got Talent"

"American Idol"

"The Bachelor"

Mejor Actor de Televisión 2018

"Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead"

"Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead"

"Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us"

"Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us"

"Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy"

"Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory"

"Cole Sprouse, Riverdale"

"Tony Goldwyn, Scandal"

"Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy"

"Scott Foley, Scandal"

"Ian Armitage, Young Sheldon

"Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor"

Mejor Actriz de Televisión 2018

"Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy"

"Kerry Washington, Scandal"

"Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Mandy Moore, This Is Us"

"Camila Mendes, Riverdale"

"Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live"

"Issa Rae, Insecure"

"Kristen Bell, The Good Place"

"Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead"

"Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder"

"Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead"

"Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory"

Mejor Actor de Drama de la televisión 2018

"Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead"

"Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy"

"Jason Bateman, Ozark"

"Kerry Washington, Scandal"

"Justin Hartley, This Is Us"

"Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU"

"Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor"

"Chrissy Metz, This Is Us"

"KJ Apa, Riverdale"

"Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American" "Crime Story"

"Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why"

Mejor Actor de Comedia de la televisión del 2018

"Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory"

"Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live"

"Donald Glover, Atlanta"

"Kristen Bell, The Good Place"

"Sofia Vergara, Modern Family"

"Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish"

"Megan Mullally, Will & Grace"

"Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish"

"Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G."

"Ted Danson, The Good Place"

"Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet"

Mejor Programa Matutino de Entrevistas of 2018

"Rachael Ray"

"Ellen"

"Steve"

"Live With Kelly and Ryan"

"The Wendy Williams Show"

"The View"

"The Today Show"

"The Dr. Oz Show"

"The Talk"

"Good Morning America"

"The Real"

"Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith"

Mejor Programa Nocturno de Entrevistas 2018

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Conan"

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

Mejor Competidor de un Programa de Competencia 2018

"Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette"

"Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise"

"Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars"

"Maddie Poppe, American Idol"

"Brynn Cartelli, The Voice"

"Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race"

"Eva Igo, World of Dance"

"Wendell Holland, Survivor"

"Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars"

"Aquaria, RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"Joe Flamm, Top Chef""

"Miz Cracker, RuPaul’s Drag Race"

Mejor Concursante de un Programa de Reality 2018

"Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians"

"NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

"Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye"

"Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye"

"Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper"

"Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City"

"Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

"Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race"

"Nikki Bella, Total Bellas"

Mejor Maratón de Series 2018

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American CrimeStory"

"Killing Eve"

"The Sinner"

"GLOW"

"The Walking Dead"

"Queer Eye"

"Ozark"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"13 Reasons Why"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Shameless"

"Younger"

Mejor Programa de Ciencia Ficción 2018

"Supernatural"

"Arrow"

"The Originals"

"Dr. Who"

"The Expanse"

"Marvel’s Luke Cage"

"Supergirl"

"Marvel’s Jessica Jones"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"Once Upon a Time"

"Cloak and Dagger"

"Black Lightning"

MÚSICA

Mejor Artista Masculino 2018

"Drake"

"Post Malone"

"The Weeknd"

"Kendrick Lamar"

"Keith Urban"

"Ed Sheeran"

"Logic"

"G-Eazy"

"Shawn Mendes"

"Thomas Rhett"

"Jay-Z"

"Bruno Mars"

Mejor Artista Femenina 2018

"Taylor Swift"

"Beyoncé"

"Cardi B"

"Ariana Grande"

"Camila Cabello"

"SZA"

"Nicki Minaj"

"Selena Gomez"

"Carrie Underwood"

"Pink"

"Jennifer Lopez"

"Dua Lipa"

Mejor Grupo 2018

"Migos"

"Twenty One Pilots"

"Dan + Shay"

"Panic! At the Disco"

"Gorillaz"

"Imagine Dragons"

"5 Seconds of Summer"

"BTS"

"Fall Out Boy"

"Little Big Town"

"Sugarland"

"Maroon 5"

Mejor Canción 2018

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

Migos, “Stir Fry”

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, “All the Stars”

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

Travis Scott, “Butterfly Effect”

The Carters, “Apes–t”

Mejor Álbum 2018

"Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys"

"Drake, Scorpion"

"Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy"

"Migos, Culture II"

"J. Cole, Kod"

"Camila Cabello, Camila"

"Travis Scott, Astroworld"

"Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes"

"Ariana Grande, Sweetner"

"Logic, Bobby Tarantino II"

"The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy"

"Nicki Minaj, Queen"

Mejor Artista Country 2018

"Thomas Rhett"

"Luke Bryan"

"Jason Aldean"

"Kelsea Ballerini"

"Chris Stapleton"

"Carrie Underwood"

"Little Big Town"

"Sam Hunt"

"Blake Shelton"

"Florida Georgia Line"

"Keith Urban"

"Sugarland"

Mejor Artista Latino 2018

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Bad Bunny

Natti Natasha

Alvaro Soler

Ozuna

Shakira

Nicky Jam

Mejor Video Musical del 2018

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Dua Lipa, “IDGAF”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

The Weeknd, “Call Out My Name”

The Carters, “Apes–t”

Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”

Mejor Gira Musical del 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

U2, Experience + Innocence Tour

Kenny Chesney, Trip Around the Sun Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Imagine Dragons, Evolve Tour

Bruno Mars, 24k Magic Tour

Pink, Beautiful Trauma Tour

Shania Twain, Now Tour

Mejor Influencer del 2018

Shane Dawson

Lilly Singh

Eva Gutowski

Cameron Dallas

JennaMarbles

Gigi Gorgeous

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

King Bach

Zach King

Lele Pons

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

Mejor Influencer de Belleza 2018

"NIKKIETUTORIALS"

"Bretman Rock"

"Brooklyn and Bailey"

"Michelle Phan"

"Carli Bybel"

"Camila Coelho"

"Manny Guiterrez"

"Jaclyn Hill"

"Jackie Aina"

"Patrick Starrr"

"James Charles"

"Kandee Johnson"

Mejor Estrella Animal 2018

Boo

Doug the Pug

Jiffpom

Lil Bub

Iamnalacat

Marnie the Dog

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Manny the Frenchie

Venus the Two Face Cat

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Artista Influyente del 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Lady Gaga

Ryan Reynolds

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Mejor Artista Cómico 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams

Ali Wong

Chris Rock

John Mulaney

Hannah Gadsby

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Leslie Jones

Michelle Wolf

Fred Armisen

Mejor Deportista 2018

Adam Rippon

Chloe Kim

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Lebron James

Simone Biles

Nick Foles

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Kevin Durant

Nia Jax

Danica Patrick

Icono del Estilo 2018

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Meghan Markle

Harry Styles

Chadwick Boseman

Brooklyn Beckham

Jaden Smith

Chris Pine

Mejor Podcast 2018

"Oprah’s Master Class: The Podcast"

"My Favorite Murder"

"Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith"

"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilly"

"WTF with Marc Maron"

"Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard"

"Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness"

"Anna Faris Is Unqualified"

"2 Dope Queens"

"Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin"

"Lady Gang"

"Chicks in the Office"