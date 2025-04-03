BitDevs Lands in Lima: Bitcoin with No Fluff, No Filters, and No Permission

This Thursday, April 3, at 6:00 p.m., a milestone will be set for Peru’s technical Bitcoiner community: BitDevsLIM arrives for the first time—a space for deep, no-frills, no-compromise discussions about what truly defines Bitcoin: its code, its development, and its technical and geopolitical evolution. The event will be held virtually through bitdevslima.org.

Behind this initiative is Orange Pill Perú, a local node that, true to the cypherpunk philosophy, is committed to building community through rigorous study and decentralized conversation. BitDevs is not a talk, a traditional workshop, or a motivational conference. It is a Socratic seminar—a horizontal gathering where real proposals, emerging research, and concrete challenges facing Bitcoin today are discussed.

What is BitDevs?

BitDevs (short for Bitcoin Developers) was born in New York as a series of technical meetups for developers and advanced Bitcoin users. Over time, the format was replicated in cities such as Austin, Berlin, Mexico City, Santiago, Lisbon, and now, Lima. The focus remains the same: high-level technical and political discussions about Bitcoin’s present and future. Topics are chosen based on pull requests, papers, community debates, and recent advancements. There are no videos, no recordings. What matters is being present and participating.

BitDevsLIM: Topics for the First Meetup

In this first Lima edition, the following topics will be discussed:

Cashu: Ecash for Bitcoin

An implementation of Chaumian Ecash on Bitcoin, enabling private custody and transfer of sats through a blind-signed token system. Can this complement Lightning or compete with it?

Bitcoin as a Strategic Reserve

Why are states, corporations, and even individuals beginning to consider Bitcoin as a strategic reserve of power? Current cases and projections will be analyzed.

Bitcoin’s Legal Status in El Salvador

An analysis of the laws implemented in the only country where Bitcoin is legal tender. What can Peru learn? What mistakes should be avoided?

Stablecoins on Lightning

Solutions like Ark and Galoy are proposing stablecoins on Lightning without fiat collateral. How realistic is this? Does it compromise decentralization?

No Permission, No Fear

The most powerful aspect of BitDevs is not just the technical depth of the topics—though it is high—but the attitude it fosters: learning independently, asking fearlessly, and contributing without needing permission. In a region where many are still debating whether Bitcoin is a scam or not, spaces like this are a breath of fresh air.

Lima now joins the global BitDevs network, as Latin America becomes increasingly relevant for the future of free money. If you're interested in Bitcoin development, this is the place. If you're only looking to trade or speculate, this isn’t your space. But if you want to understand how it works and why it matters, then join this Thursday and start participating.

Bitcoin is discussed seriously. And from now on, also in Lima.