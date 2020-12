La ONU reduce sus previsiones de caída del comercio en 2020

📊@UNCTAD's latest nowcasts predict the value of global merchandise trade to fall by 5.6% in 2020 vs 2019.



This would be the biggest fall since 2009 when merchandise trade dropped 22%. But more optimistic than earlier estimates of 9%. https://t.co/9HSGmTYM1F#StatisticsHanbook pic.twitter.com/1lTmxldTxP