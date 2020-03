Coronavirus: Producción industrial en China cae a su nivel más bajo en casi 30 años

This photo taken on August 13, 2018 shows employees working on a production line of clothes for export at a factory in Xiayi county, in Shangqiu in China's central Henan province. - Key economic readings released on August 14 in China showed investment slumping to a record low for the first seven months of the year as retail sales slowed, pointing to weakness in the world's second largest economy. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT