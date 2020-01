Reino Unido: Venta de automóviles cae a su nivel mínimo en seis años

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 06, 2017 new Opel cars are prepared for distribution at Vauxhall's production plant in Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, north-west England. - Sales of new cars have dropped to a six-year low in 2019 in the UK, but electric and hybrid cars have reached "record" market share, industry association SMMT said on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)