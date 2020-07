Tony Hawk, a 21 años de lograr el primer 900 en toda la historia del skateboarding

View this post on Instagram

I’ve partnered with @Airbnb and the @Olympics on their 5-day festival of Olympian and Paralympian online experiences. I’ll be showcasing a history of skate tricks with the help of a few friends: @lizziearmanto @skybrown @buckylasek @staabpirate1 @andymac720 and @jimmy_wilkins. All booking proceeds from this Experience will be going to @theskateparkproject, helping more underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth. Booking for all experiences is open now at airbnb.com (link in bio) and I’ll be livestreaming my Experience on July 29th if you missed a chance to book #AirbnbPartner 📷: @camera_jesus