El campeón Jon Jones enfrentó a las personas que causaron destrozos por la muerte de Floyd [VIDEO]

Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the fuck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.