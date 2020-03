WWE llegó a un acuerdo con ESPN para transmitir ediciones pasadas de WrestleMania [VIDEO]

ESPN to air encore presentations of @WWE @WrestleMania



💥 WrestleMania 30

March 22 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN



💥 WrestleMania 32

March 29 | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN



💥 WrestleMania 35

April 5 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN



