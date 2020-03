Champions League se jugaría a partido único por el coronavirus

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷



Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.