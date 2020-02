‘Canelo’ Álvarez es elegido como ‘Boxeador del Año’ por el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo

WBC BOXER OF THE YEAR



✅ Defeated Kovalev

✅ Defeated Jacobs

✅ 4X World Champion

✅ Nominated for KO of The Year



Congratulations, Saul @Canelo Alvarez, you have been chosen WBC boxer of the year!#WBC #bestofwbc19 #ConquerEverything pic.twitter.com/hKZqQsTuaW