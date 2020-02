Caleb Plant vs Vincent Feigenbutz EN VIVO: hora y canales para ver la pelea del campeonato supermediano

#FighterOfTheWeek: Super Middleweight World Champ @SweetHandsPlant defends his IBF 168-pound title TONIGHT vs Germany's Vincent Feigenbutz on @pbconfox at 8 pm ET/5 PT. #PlantFeigenbutz #TeamPlant



Go #12RoundsWith "Sweethands" ⬇

📰: https://t.co/MiM1NFflMn pic.twitter.com/aPHicDd5Uw