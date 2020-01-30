Viuda de Kobe Bryant expresa todo su dolor en conmovedor mensaje a tres días de la tragedia
Tras la muerte de la leyenda de la NBA, la Vanessa Bryant confesó que se se encuentran “devastados”.
Vanessa Bryant, la viuda de la estrella de la NBA Kobe Bryant dio un conmovedor mensaje luego del fatal accidente aéreo en donde él perdió la vida junto a su hija de 13 años. La mujer utilizó las redes sociales para expresar que ella y su familia está “devastada” por la tragedia.
Vanessa también mostró su solidaridad a los parientes de las otras 7 personas que acompañaban a quien fuera su esposo en vida y a su hija. Ella hizo un llamado a los que quieran colaborar a través de la Fundación Deportiva Mamba, la cual creó el Fondo MambaOnThree.
El cuarto máximo anotador en la historia de la NBA y Vanessa Cornejo Ubrieta contrajeron matrimonio hace algunos años. Ambos tenían cuatro hijas, las cuales también sufren la partida de su padre.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Kobe Bryant, su pequeña hija de 13 años y siete personas viajaban en un helicóptero que se dirigía hacia el sur de california. El vehículo aéreo se estrelló con una ladera y explotó por el combustible.
Cabe resaltar que varios personajes relacionados con el deporte dedicaron unas palabras de consuelo y sorpresa por la repentina muerte de una de las leyendas de la NBA. Entre ellos en cuenta a Luis Figo, Crsitiano Ronaldo y LeBron.
Y es que la trayectoria de Black Mamba ha impresionado a muchos a nivel mundial. Prueba de ellos es también que algunos aficionados filipinos pintaron varios murales gigantes de Kobe Bryant junto a su hija Gianna.