La irreconocible figura de Sneijder a tan solo dos semanas de retirarse causan furor
Gran sorpresa ha generado entre propios y extraños el radical cambio físico que ha tenido el ahora exfutbolista holandés Wesley Sneijder a tan solo dos semanas de anunciar oficialmente su retiro del fútbol de élite mundial.
El exatacante del Real Madrid y el Ajax holandés había hecho pública su decisión de no jugar más al fútbol de manera profesional el pasado 12 de agosto, fecha en la que informó que pasaría a formar parte del equipo directivo del club Utrecht FC de su liga natal.
"Mi amor por la ciudad de Utrecht es tremendo y tengo una muy buena relación con Frans van Seumeren. Siempre hemos hablado de reunirnos y ahora hemos puesto la palabra en práctica. ¡Espero una gran temporada en el estadio Galgenwaard!", dijo en ese momento.
Sin embargo, la silueta del holandés goleador con el Inter de Milán se robó todas las miradas durante un partido disputado entre el Ultrecht y el VVV-Venlo por la cuarta jornada de la Eredivise, debido a que lucía un evidente e inusual sobrepeso en tan poco tiempo de haber dejado las canchas.
Para echarle más leña al fuego, el también exvolante del Galatasaray se dejó ver nuevamente con prendas cortas durante un amistoso que jugó la selección neerlandesa, donde los lentes de los paparazzi captaron sin ninguna dificultad los kilos extra que ponía a prueba en cada carrera. Claro, sin contar con los problemas de respiración que esto le generaba.
Una temporada complicada para Wesley Sneijder, quien el pasado mes admitía a través de su cuenta personal de Instagram haber cometido muchos errores que lo llevaron a desgastar la relación con su expareja, Yolanthe Sneijder-Cabau, con quien estuvo casado durante 9 años y tiene una hija en común. ¿Podrá remontar este marcador?
I’m not gonna be nice anymore to all the bullshit people that are talking shit about Me and Yolanthe. Let me be very clear. First of all, yes we are not together anymore for a while now. No we are still not divorced yet. I made a lot of mistakes in our marriage. But that’s nobody’s business. That Yolanthe is still so good to me I respect so much. She takes care of our son every day AND ME even though we are not together. Second of all she doesn’t need anything from my part because she has her own. The Turkish press wrote she wanted 19 million and I gave her 15?! Haha you guys are getting crazier every time. If people would only know how the reality is. People without brains will always believe what they read. Just so you all know : Yolanthe didn’t ask me for anything and I will not ask her for anything. We don’t need each other’s money. This stories are all lies. I find it disgusting what the press is writing about me all bullshit and lies all the time and now this bullshit about her. I know we don’t need to respond to anything and I respect the mother of my child so much for staying so calm and taking all this shit. But I’m not like that. I don’t let people mess with my life all the time!!!