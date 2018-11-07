Floyd Mayweather no peleará en Japón: negó tener acuerdo para un combate a fin de año

El boxeador Floyd Mayweather anunció en su cuenta de Instagram que no participará en ningún combate en Japón tal como se había señalado hace unos días.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. sorprendió a propios y extraños al anunciar, a través de un breve comunicado publicado en sus redes sociales, la cancelación del combate que tenía fijado ante el japonés Tenshin Nasukawa en Tokio para el próximo 31 de diciembre.
La empresa Rizin había anunciado que Mayweather iba a pelear en un combate con reglas aún no definidas contra el japonés Tenshin Nasukawa en Tokio el próximo 31 de diciembre. Esta noticia generó revuelo mundial porque se trataba del primer combate del boxeador fuera del deporte que dominó por años.
"Quiero que quede claro que yo nunca acepté un combate oficial con Tenshin Nasukawa. De hecho, con el debido respeto, nunca he oído hablar de él hasta este reciente viaje a Japón. En última instancia, me pidieron participar en una exhibición de nueve minutos y tres asaltos con un oponente seleccionado por la Federación de Combates de Rizin", se lee en el largo post de Mayweather en Instagram.
El pugilista, que tiene un récord de 50-0, pidió disculpas a sus fans por el malentendido, reiterando que él fue sorprendido por los organizadores.
"Quiero disculparme sinceramente con mis seguidores por la información tan engañosa que se dio durante la conferencia de prensa y puedo asegurar que yo estaba completamente cegado por los arreglos que se hicieron sin mi consentimiento ni aprobación", finalizó.
La última pelea de Floyd Mayweather fue ante el irlandés Conor McGregor en agosto del año pasado. Un combate que el nortamericano ganó sin problemas para luego anunciar su retiro definitivo del boxeo.
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.