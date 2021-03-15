Nominaciones Óscar 2021: conoce la lista completa que aspiran a la premiación
15 Mar 2021 | 14:02 h
La Academia de Cine de Hollywood anunció todas las nominaciones para su edición 93ª, que será el 25 de abril. Conoce AQUÍ todas las categorías.
La edición 93ª de los premios Oscar 2021 anunció a todos las nominaciones este lunes 15 de marzo. La esperada gala reconocerá lo mejor de la industria del cine el próximo 25 de abril en el Teatro Kodak de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Las estrellas de Hollywood fueron seleccionadas para el reconocimiento a su labor en la pantalla grande. Los encargados de anunciar eran la pareja Pryanka Chopra y Nick Jonas.
Aquí te mostramos la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscars 2021
Mejor película
- The father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor actriz
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising young woman.
Mejor actor
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari.
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterber - Another round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao” - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising young woman.
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari.
Mejor actor secundario
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Mejor vestuario
- Emma - Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Ann Roth
- Mulan - Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini.
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the world.
Mejor montaje de sonido
- Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- News Of The World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound Of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh.
Mejor canción
- “Fight For You” de Judas and the Black Messiah - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” de The Trial of the Chicago 7 - por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì” (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) - por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” de One Night in Miami - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.
Mejor película de habla extranjera
- Another Round
- Better days
- Collective
- The man who sold his skin
- Quo Vadis Aida?.
Mejor fotografía
- Judas and the black messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor película animada
- Onward
- Over the moon
- A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers.
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat subsequent moviefilm
- The father
- Nomadland
- One night in Miami
- The white tiger
Mejor guion original
- Judas and the black messiah
- Minari
- Promising young woman
- Sound of metal
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Mejor montaje
- The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten.
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Father - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
- Mank - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
- News Of The World - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
- “Tenet - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas.
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love And Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
- Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
- The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher.
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip camp
- El agente topo
- My octopus teacher
- Time.
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Feeling Through - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
- The Present - Farah Nabulsi
- Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman.
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.
Mejor Maquillaje
- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
- Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
- Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
- “Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti.
Películas favoritas para los Óscar 2021
El anuncio de la Academia sobre las nominaciones a los Premios Óscar 2021 fue este lunes 15 de marzo y la gala se celebrará el 25 de abril en Estados Unidos. Te contamos cuáles son hasta el momento las grabaciones favoritas para la edición de este año.
Mejor película
- Nomadland
- Mank
- Una noche en Miami
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Promising young woman
- Noticias del gran mundo.