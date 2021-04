Plantu deja Le Monde 50 años después

Paris (France), 31/03/2021.- The last drawing by French cartoonist Plantu on the front cover of 'Le Monde' newspaper, in the 01 April 2021 edition, a comment to upcoming televised address of French president Emmanuel Macron this night, as the country awaits a government decision on new measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, France, 31 March 2021. Plantu leaves Le Monde newspaper on 31 March 2021, after 50 years of work. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA