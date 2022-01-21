Seoul Music Awards 2022: nominados, lineup y horarios para los premios SMA
Conoce quiénes compiten por los bonsang, daesang y más trofeos en los 31st Seoul Music Awards 2022, y la fecha y horarios para ver la premiación de k-pop.
Con votaciones cerradas, comienza la cuenta regresiva para ver qué nominados de los Seoul Music Awards 2022 se convierten en ganadores. El evento presencial se transmitirá por streaming desde Seúl y mostrará performances de artistas como STAYC, THE BOYZ, NCT y más.
¿Cuál es el lineup de los SMA 2022? ¿A qué hora inicia el evento? Te lo contamos a continuación.
¿Cuándo se realizarán los SMA 2022?
Esta es una de las galas que cierra la temporada de premios en la industria k-pop. Los Seoul Music Awards conmemoran su edición 31 y se realizarán el domingo 23 de enero, con público presente en el estadio Gocheok Sky Dome en Seúl.
La transmisión será vía KBS en Corea del Sur y por la app HelloLive para el público internacional. La opción de streaming requiere un ticket de acceso.
Horarios para los Seoul Music Awards 2022
- En Corea del sur: 6.00 p. m. del 23 de enero
- En México y Costa Rica: 3.00 a. m. del 23 de enero
- En Perú, Colombia y Ecuador: 4.00 a. m. del 23 de enero
- En Venezuela y Bolivia: 5.00 a. m. del 23 de enero
- En Brasil, Argentina y Chile: 6.00 a. m. del 23 de enero
- En España: 3.30 a. m. del 23 de enero.
Seoul Music Awards 2022: lineup
Once actos musicales serán presentados en el escenario para mostrar las canciones con las que destacaron en el 2021.
- NCT Dream
- NCT 127
- THE BOYZ
- Kang Daniel
- Wendy de Red Velvet
- STAYC
- Lim Young Woong
- Lee Mujin
- OMEGA X
- Jung Dong HA
- Lang Lee.
Nominados en los Seoul Music Awards 2022
Estos son los grupos, solistas y producciones que compiten por las categorías principales de los SMA 2022.
Bonsang (álbumes, EP, single álbum)
- (G)I-DLE – I BURN
- EXO – Don’t fight the feeling
- AB6IX – “Mo’ Complete: Have A Dream
- AKMU – Next episode
- BTS – Butter
- aespa – Next level
- Astro – Switch On
- Ateez – Zero: Fever Part.3
- EXO’s Baekhyun – Bambi
- Brave Girls – Summer Queen
- Jang Beom June – Jang Beom June Single
- Big Mama – One Day More
- Epik High – Rain Song
- Cravity – Season 3, Hideout: Be Our Voice
- EXO’s D.O – Empathy
- Davichi – Just hug me
- Enhypen – Border: Carnival
- Golden Child – Game Changer
- GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho – If You Lovingly Call My Name
- Heize – Happen
- ITZY – Crazy in Love
- IU – Lilac
- Jeon Somi – Dumb Dumb
- Red Velvet’s Joy – Hello
- Jung Dong Ha – I Still Love You
- Kang Daniel – Yellow
- Kassy – I will light your way
- Lee Mujin – Traffic Light
- Blackpink’s Lisa – Lalisa
- MeloMance – Go Back
- Monsta X – One Of A Kind
- MSG Wannabe – MSG Wannabe 1st Album
- NCT 127 – Sticker
- NCT Dream – Hot Sauce
- NU’EST – Romanticize
- Oh My Girl – Dear Oh My Girl
- Lim Young Woong – My Starry Love
- ONF – Popping
- Red Velvet – Queendom
- Blackpink’s Rose – ‘R’
- TXT – Chaos Chapter: Freeze
- Seventeen – Your Choice
- SHINee – Don’t Call Me
- STAYC – Stereotype
- Stray Kids – NOEASY
- Super Junior – The Renaissance
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – Weekend
- The Boyz – Thrill-ing
- Treasure – The First Step: Treasure Effect
- TWICE – Taste of Love.
Rookie del año (álbumes, EP, single álbum)
- Epex – Bipolar Pt.1
- IVE – Eleven
- Kwon Eunbi – Open
- Lee Mujin – Traffic Light
- Jo YuRi – Glassy
- LIGHTSUM – Vanilla
- T1419 – Before Sunrise Part.1
- Mirae – [Killa-Mirae]
- Omega X – Vamos
- TRI.BE – TR.IBE Da Loca
- Purple Kiss – Can We Talk Again.
Artista trot del año
- Jang Minho – “That’s Life”
- Jin Hae Seong – “Stella Amor (S.A)”
- Jeong Dong Won – “My Favorite”
- Kim Heejae – “Follow Me”
- Astro’s MJ – “Happy Virus”
- Youngtak – “Comforter”
- Yang Ji-eun – “Taste of life”
- Kang Hye Yeon – “Sunday Hyeyeon”
- Second Aunt KimDaVi – “UP!”
- Lee Chan Won – “Gift”
- Lim Young Woong – “My Starry Love”.
Balada del año (álbumes, EP, single álbum)
- 2AM – Ballad 21 F/W
- Hwang Chiyeul – Be My Reason
- Lee So Jung – If you were still here
- Heize – Happen
- Car the garden – Closely Far Away
- MeloMance – Go Back
- GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho – If You Lovingly Call My Name
- Sin Ye Young – Not even a call
- Paul Kim – Love Letter
- Red Velvet’s Wendy – Like Water
- Baek Yerin – Love, Yerin.
Artista Hiphop/R&B del año (álbumes, EP, single álbum)
- Ash Island – Melody
- Epik High – Rain Song’ ft Colde
- BE’O – Bipolar
- BewhY – 032 Funk
- Homies – Siren Remix
- OVAN – I Am Yours
- Jessi – Cold Blooded
- Giriboy – avante
- Hyuna – I’m Not Cool
- Joosiq – Think About You
- Mommy Son – My Sadness remastered.
OST del año
- 10cm – “Borrow your night” de Romance 101
- Lee Hae Ri – “Love is always thirsty” de Nth Romance
- Jang Beom June – “I Like You” de Hospital playlist temporada 2
- Heize – “On Rainy Days” de Blue birthday
- K.Will – “Back In Time” de The Moon during the Day
- Huh Gak – “Confession” de Romance 101
- Younha – “Thirtieth Midnight” de Romance 101
- Sandeul – “The Image of You” de Hometown Cha Cha Cha
- Lee Mujin – “Rain and You” de Hospital Playlist temporada 2
- LeeHi – “Dear you” de Romance 101
- Yang Yoseop/Jeong Eunji – “Love Day” de Romance 101
- Lim Young Woong – “Love Always Run Away” of Young Lady and Gentleman.
Ganadores preliminares de los SMA 2022
Solo dos premios de los Seoul Music Awards eran otorgadas al 100% con voto del público: el inkisang o premio de popularidad por fans coreanos, y el Hallyu Wave Special Award con votación de los admiradores extranjeros.
Como las votaciones culminaron el 16 de enero, estos son los ganadores que serán premiados en la gala.
- Premio de popularidad: Lim Young Woong
- Hallyu Wave Special Award: EXO.