Uno de los grupos femeninos más influyentes de Corea del Sur es TWICE. La fama de las nueve cantantes las ha llevado a ser invitadas especiales del programa The Kelly Clarkson Show, donde presentarán por primera vez el performance de “Cry for me”.

Aquí te contamos todo lo que deberías saber sobre la segunda presentación en televisión estadounidense del grupo K-pop de JYP Entertainment.

TWICE realizará su comeback en junio. Foto: JYP

¿Cuándo se presenta TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show?

JYP Entertainment anunció el pasado 19 de abril que la fecha de presentación de TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show estaría programada para el 27 de abril a las 5.00 a. m. (KST).

Horarios de la presentación de TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

A continuación, revisa el horario de estreno de la presentación de TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show, según tu país de origen.

TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Perú : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Brasil : 5.00 p. m.

: 5.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Colombia : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Ecuador : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Bolivia : 4.00 p. m.

: 4.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para México : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Chile : 4.00 p. m.

: 4.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Venezuela : 4.00 p. m.

: 4.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Estados Unidos Este : 4.00 p. m.

: 4.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Estados Unidos Pacífico : 1.00 p. m.

: 1.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para Argentina : 5.00 p. m.

: 5.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show para España: 10.00 p. m.

¿Dónde ver a TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show?

La única cadena autorizada para la emisión en vivo del programa The Kelly Clarkson Show es NBC, pero solo es visualizado en Estados Unidos.

Ver gratis en YouTube a TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

Puedes ver gratis de dos maneras el performance de “Cry for me” de TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show.

La primera, desde la plataforma de NBC web: https://www.nbc.com/live (debes copiar el enlace).

La segunda, desde el canal oficial de The Kelly Clarkson Show en YouTube, y será completamente gratis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpHlRC4evuk (debes copiar el enlace).