Luego de informar sobre su comeback, JYP Entertainment tiene más noticias sobre TWICE. Esta vez, anuncia que el grupo de nueve integrantes mostrará la performance de “Cry for me” para el programa The Kelly Clarkson Show .

Al estar cerca a la fecha de su regreso musical, los ONCE esperan que las artistas K-pop muestren sus nuevos looks.

Cuándo se presenta TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

El 28 de abril (KST), Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung y Tzuyu aparecerán en exclusiva para el programa de The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Dónde ver y cuándo se presenta TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

Canal dónde se presentará TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

El programa The Kelly Clarkson Show es transmitido de manera exclusiva desde el canal NBC.

TWICE está integrado por la taiwanesa Tzuyu; las coreanas Nayeon, Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung y Dahyun; y las japonesas Mina, Momo y Sana. Foto: JYP

Link para ver gratis The Kelly Clarkson Show

La cadena emite su contenido solo para Estados Unidos, pero NBC puede ser visto en vivo desde su plataforma web.

Aquí te dejamos el link para ver gratis la presentación de TWICE: https://www.nbc.com/live.

TWICE en el photowall de 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje. Foto: KBS

Horarios para ver a TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show

TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Perú : 1.00 p. m.

: 1.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Brasil : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Colombia : 1.00 p. m.

: 1.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Ecuador : 1.00 p. m.

: 1.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Bolivia : 2.00 p. m.

: 2.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show México : 1.00 p. m.

: 1.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Chile : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Venezuela : 2.00 p. m.

: 2.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Estados Unidos : 2.00 p. m.

: 2.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show Argentina : 3.00 p. m.

: 3.00 p. m. TWICE en The Kelly Clarkson Show España: 8.00 p. m.

Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung y Tzuyu de TWICE. Foto: JYP

Comeback de TWICE

TWICE prepara su comeback para junio, según su agencia JYP Entertainment.

Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung y Tzuyu filman el MV en la isla de Jeju. Se compartirá un calendario más detallado de los planes de regreso del grupo en una fecha posterior.