GAON 2020: lista completa de ganadores en los Gaon Chart Music Awards

13 Ene 2021 | 9:50 h

Se realizó los GAON 2020. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Zico y IU figuran entre los galardonados de la ceremonia.

Los Gaon Chart Music Awards (GAON 2020) se llevaron a cabo el 13 de diciembre y tuvo como MC a Leeteuk de SUPER JUNIOR y Lia de ITZY. En la ceremonia se premió a los mejores exponentes de K-pop, que brillaron durante el año pasado.

GAON 2020: lista de ganadores

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores en los GAON 2020.

  • The world K-pop rookie: ATEEZ, ITZY, aespa y ENHYPEN
  • Music steady seller: IU por “Blueming”

  • Hot performance of this year: IZ*ONE y Stray Kids
  • The lyricist of this year: IU
  • The K-pop contribution of this year: Lee Soo Man
  • The social hot star of this year: BLACKPINK
  • Mubeat global choice awards: BLACKPINK y Lim Young Woong
  • The discovery of this year: Young Tak por “Why are you coming out from”
  • The world K-pop star: NCT
  • Top kit-seller of this year: NCT
  • Singer of this year: Baekhyun de EXO
  • The retail album of this year: BTS por Map of the soul: 7

  • The record production of this year: Changmo con Ambition musik
  • The artist of the year - Digital (diciembre 2019): Red Velvet por “Pyscho”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (enero 2020): Zico por “Any song”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (febrero 2020): BTS por “On”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (marzo 2020): M.C the MAX por “Bloom”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (abril 2020): Oh my girl! por “Non stop”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (mayo 2020): IU feat Suga de BTS por “Eight”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (junio 2020): BLACKPINK por “How you like that”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (julio 2020): Zico feat. Rain por “Summer hate”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (agosto 2020): BTS por “Dynamite”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (setiembre 2020): Chung Ha y Christopher por “Bad boy”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (octubre 2020): BLACKPINK por “Lovesick girls”
  • The artist of the year - Digital (noviembre 2020): BTS por “Life goes on”
  • The artist of this year physical album (diciembre 2019 - febrero 2020): BTS por Map of the soul: 7
  • The artist of this year physical album (junio - agosto 2020): SEVENTEEN por Heng:garae
  • The artist of this year physical album (setiembre - noviembre 2020): BTS por Be, deluxe edition

