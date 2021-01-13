GAON 2020: lista completa de ganadores en los Gaon Chart Music Awards
13 Ene 2021 | 9:50 h
Se realizó los GAON 2020. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Zico y IU figuran entre los galardonados de la ceremonia.
Los Gaon Chart Music Awards (GAON 2020) se llevaron a cabo el 13 de diciembre y tuvo como MC a Leeteuk de SUPER JUNIOR y Lia de ITZY. En la ceremonia se premió a los mejores exponentes de K-pop, que brillaron durante el año pasado.
GAON 2020: lista de ganadores
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores en los GAON 2020.
- The world K-pop rookie: ATEEZ, ITZY, aespa y ENHYPEN
- Music steady seller: IU por “Blueming”
- Hot performance of this year: IZ*ONE y Stray Kids
- The lyricist of this year: IU
- The K-pop contribution of this year: Lee Soo Man
- The social hot star of this year: BLACKPINK
- Mubeat global choice awards: BLACKPINK y Lim Young Woong
- The discovery of this year: Young Tak por “Why are you coming out from”
- The world K-pop star: NCT
- Top kit-seller of this year: NCT
- Singer of this year: Baekhyun de EXO
- The retail album of this year: BTS por Map of the soul: 7
- The record production of this year: Changmo con Ambition musik
- The artist of the year - Digital (diciembre 2019): Red Velvet por “Pyscho”
- The artist of the year - Digital (enero 2020): Zico por “Any song”
- The artist of the year - Digital (febrero 2020): BTS por “On”
- The artist of the year - Digital (marzo 2020): M.C the MAX por “Bloom”
- The artist of the year - Digital (abril 2020): Oh my girl! por “Non stop”
- The artist of the year - Digital (mayo 2020): IU feat Suga de BTS por “Eight”
- The artist of the year - Digital (junio 2020): BLACKPINK por “How you like that”
- The artist of the year - Digital (julio 2020): Zico feat. Rain por “Summer hate”
- The artist of the year - Digital (agosto 2020): BTS por “Dynamite”
- The artist of the year - Digital (setiembre 2020): Chung Ha y Christopher por “Bad boy”
- The artist of the year - Digital (octubre 2020): BLACKPINK por “Lovesick girls”
- The artist of the year - Digital (noviembre 2020): BTS por “Life goes on”
- The artist of this year physical album (diciembre 2019 - febrero 2020): BTS por Map of the soul: 7
- The artist of this year physical album (junio - agosto 2020): SEVENTEEN por Heng:garae
- The artist of this year physical album (setiembre - noviembre 2020): BTS por Be, deluxe edition
