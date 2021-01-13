GAON 2020: lista completa de ganadores en los Gaon Chart Music Awards

Los Gaon Chart Music Awards (GAON 2020) se llevaron a cabo el 13 de diciembre y tuvo como MC a Leeteuk de SUPER JUNIOR y Lia de ITZY. En la ceremonia se premió a los mejores exponentes de K-pop, que brillaron durante el año pasado.

A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores en los GAON 2020.

The retail album of this year : BTS por Map of the soul: 7

Singer of this year: Baekhyun de EXO

Top kit-seller of this year : NCT

The discovery of this year : Young Tak por “Why are you coming out from”

The social hot star of this year : BLACKPINK

The K-pop contribution of this year : Lee Soo Man

The lyricist of this year : IU

Hot performance of this year : IZ*ONE y Stray Kids

The record production of this year: Changmo con Ambition musik

The artist of the year - Digital (diciembre 2019): Red Velvet por “Pyscho”

The artist of the year - Digital (enero 2020): Zico por “Any song”

The artist of the year - Digital (febrero 2020): BTS por “On”

The artist of the year - Digital (marzo 2020): M.C the MAX por “Bloom”

The artist of the year - Digital (abril 2020): Oh my girl! por “Non stop”

The artist of the year - Digital (mayo 2020): IU feat Suga de BTS por “Eight”

The artist of the year - Digital (junio 2020): BLACKPINK por “How you like that”

The artist of the year - Digital (julio 2020): Zico feat. Rain por “Summer hate”

The artist of the year - Digital (agosto 2020): BTS por “Dynamite”

The artist of the year - Digital (setiembre 2020): Chung Ha y Christopher por “Bad boy”

The artist of the year - Digital (octubre 2020): BLACKPINK por “Lovesick girls”

The artist of the year - Digital (noviembre 2020): BTS por “Life goes on”

The artist of this year physical album (diciembre 2019 - febrero 2020): BTS por Map of the soul: 7

The artist of this year physical album (junio - agosto 2020): SEVENTEEN por Heng:garae