SMTown Live Culture Humanity gratis: dónde ver, horarios, lineup, YouTube y más
El concierto gratuito SMTown Live Culture Humanity y todo lo que debes de saber para no perdértelo.
SM Entertainment, compañía coreana, confirmó por todo lo alto el SMTown Live Culture Humanity, un show gratis que se realizará el 1 de enero del 2021 y reunirá a todas sus estrellas del K-pop. Aquí te contaremos dónde ver, horarios, lineup y más.
El concierto de la SM Family es una actuación especial diseñada para entretener y transmitir esperanza a todas las personas del mundo que están experimentando dificultades causadas por la COVID-19. Se espera que la puesta en escena llame mucho la atención para que los fans puedan disfrutarlo gratis desde sus respectivas salas, según informaron los organizadores.
SMTOWN LIVE "Culture Humanity" ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM...Posted by SMTOWN on Sunday, December 27, 2020
Horarios del SMTown Live Culture Humanity
El concierto gratis de SMTown Live Culture Humanity será el 1 de enero del 2021 a la 1.00 p. m. (KST). A continuación, revisa el horario según tu país de origen.
- Perú: 11.00 p. m. (31 de diciembre)
- Brasil: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
- Colombia: 11.00 p. m (31 de diciembre)
- Ecuador: 11.00 p. m (31 de diciembre)
- Bolivia: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
- México: 10.00 p. m. (31 de diciembre)
- Chile: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
- Venezuela: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
- Estados Unidos: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
- Argentina: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
- España: 5.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
Dónde ver gratis el SMTown Live Culture Humanity
Por primera vez, un concierto de SM Town será gratis y además se transmitirá el live stream a través de varias plataformas, como Naver V LIVE Beyond LIVE YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok y KNTV Japan.
Lineup del SMTown Live Culture Humanity
Según el anuncio oficial de SM Entertainment estos serán los grupos y solistas que participarán en el SMTown Live Culture Humanity.
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #SUPERJUNIOR has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- KAI - EXO
- Baekhyun - EXO
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #EXO has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Taemin - SHINee
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TAEMIN has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Taeyeon - Girls Generation
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TAEYEON has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- TVXQ
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TVXQ! has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Red Velvet
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #RedVelvet has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- NCT U
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #NCTU has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- NCT 127
- NCT Dream
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #NCTDREAM has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Way V
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #WayV has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- SuperM
- aespa
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #aespa has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Kangta
💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #KANGTA has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
- Raiden
- GINJO
- IMLAY
💌SMTOWN LIVE Tickets from #GINJO #Raiden #IMLAY have arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM...Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
K-pop, últimas noticias:
