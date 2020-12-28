Cultura Asiática

SMTown Live Culture Humanity gratis: dónde ver, horarios, lineup, YouTube y más

28 Dic 2020 | 10:03 h
SUPER JUNIOR, Red Velvet, TVXQ, NCT, entre los artistas que conforman el lineup del SMTown Live Culture Humanity. Foto: composición LR / SM Entertainment

El concierto gratuito SMTown Live Culture Humanity y todo lo que debes de saber para no perdértelo.

SM Entertainment, compañía coreana, confirmó por todo lo alto el SMTown Live Culture Humanity, un show gratis que se realizará el 1 de enero del 2021 y reunirá a todas sus estrellas del K-pop. Aquí te contaremos dónde ver, horarios, lineup y más.

El concierto de la SM Family es una actuación especial diseñada para entretener y transmitir esperanza a todas las personas del mundo que están experimentando dificultades causadas por la COVID-19. Se espera que la puesta en escena llame mucho la atención para que los fans puedan disfrutarlo gratis desde sus respectivas salas, según informaron los organizadores.

SMTOWN LIVE "Culture Humanity" ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM...

Posted by SMTOWN on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Horarios del SMTown Live Culture Humanity

El concierto gratis de SMTown Live Culture Humanity será el 1 de enero del 2021 a la 1.00 p. m. (KST). A continuación, revisa el horario según tu país de origen.

  • Perú: 11.00 p. m. (31 de diciembre)
  • Brasil: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
  • Colombia: 11.00 p. m (31 de diciembre)
  • Ecuador: 11.00 p. m (31 de diciembre)
  • Bolivia: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
  • México: 10.00 p. m. (31 de diciembre)
  • Chile: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
  • Venezuela: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
  • Estados Unidos: 12.00 p. m. (1 de enero)
  • Argentina: 1.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
  • España: 5.00 a. m. (1 de enero)
Dónde ver gratis el SMTown Live Culture Humanity

Por primera vez, un concierto de SM Town será gratis y además se transmitirá el live stream a través de varias plataformas, como Naver V LIVE Beyond LIVE YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok y KNTV Japan.

Lineup del SMTown Live Culture Humanity

Según el anuncio oficial de SM Entertainment estos serán los grupos y solistas que participarán en el SMTown Live Culture Humanity.

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #SUPERJUNIOR has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Baekhyun - EXO

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #EXO has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TAEMIN has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Taeyeon - Girls Generation

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TAEYEON has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • TVXQ

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #TVXQ! has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Red Velvet

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #RedVelvet has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #NCTU has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • NCT 127
  • NCT Dream

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #NCTDREAM has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Way V

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #WayV has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • SuperM
  • aespa

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #aespa has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Kangta

💌SMTOWN LIVE Ticket from #KANGTA has arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM EST During this...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020
  • Raiden
  • GINJO
  • IMLAY

💌SMTOWN LIVE Tickets from #GINJO #Raiden #IMLAY have arrived! ➫ 01.01.21 1PM KST ➫ 31.12.20 8PM PST ➫ 31.12.20 11PM...

Posted by SMTOWN on Monday, December 28, 2020

