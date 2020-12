BTS: Lee Seung Gi relanza colaboración predebut de RM y J-Hope

trans) As the lyrics I wrote for Lee SeungGi Sunbae-nim's "The song that will make you smile", let's be a rough wave if the rough waves come to you. I feel it's fresh even though I wrote it before ke ke ke @BTS_twt



*The translation lyrics of RM & J-Hope's Rap part is attached 💜 https://t.co/XYh3s1Ftbn pic.twitter.com/RX49BMWqTs