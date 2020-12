NCT: fans defienden a Yuta luego de que solo apareciera 1 segundo en video

oh.. so this is the result if we screenshot it?? look at how blur it is, even hd editors can't fix this. it's obvious that we can't see him properly. FIX IT NOW#YutaDeservesBetter #YutaDeservesBetter#YutaDeservesBetter#YutaDeservesBetter#YutaDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/p6HAbWrKcW